Seplat Energy is New Telegraph’s Outstanding Energy Company of the Year

Seplat Energy Plc, leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE), has been named as the Outstanding Energy Company for 2023 by one of Nigeria’s authoritative newspaper brands, New Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of the New Telegraph Newspapers.

The Company emerged as winner at the award ceremony held in Lagos in the weekend. The highly competitive and prestigious annual award aims to reward excellence and outstanding individuals and businesses in Nigeria that have distinguished themselves by their remarkable contributions to the development of the country in the year under review.

Seplat Energy was recognised for its performance in 2023 in the areas of business and operational excellence, whilst leading Nigeria’s energy transition with accessible, affordable and reliable energy that drives social and economic prosperity for all its stakeholders.

The Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, New Telegraph Newspapers, Ayodele Aminu, whilst commending Seplat Energy for its giant strides in Nigeria’s energy space, said the newspaper is using the award to reward individuals and businesses in Nigeria that have distinguished themselves by their remarkable contributions to the development of Nigeria in both the public and private sectors.

According to Aminu, the New Telegraph awards look to distinguish the best in every sector across the nation.

In her remarks, the Director, External Affairs and Social Performance at Seplat Energy Plc, Chioma Afe, thanked the board, management and staff of the New Telegraph for the hard work, dedication and professionalism displayed over the years in building a reputable brand and promoting the ethos of journalism.

Afe, who was represented by Stanley Opara, Manager Corporate Communications at Seplat Energy Plc, expressed the company’s appreciation for the recognition and assured all its stakeholders of Seplat Energy’s unwavering commitment to strong corporate governance, operational excellence and continuous value creation and retention.

“For Seplat Energy, this is a call for more work and increased results, as we remain charged to consistently deliver value to all our stakeholders around the world.”

Other companies and governments that were honoured at the awards were: Zenith Bank Plc, UBA Plc, Unity Bank Plc, Transcorp Plc, Airtel Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Lagos, Enugu, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Gombe States, amongst others.