Seplat Energy is LaPRIGA’s Reputable Brand of the Year

Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange, has been named ‘Reputable Brand of the Year’ at the Lagos PR Industry Gala & Awards (LaPRIGA) 2023 organised by the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

The Company emerged as winner at the award ceremony held in Lagos last week. This year’s edition which is the 8th was dubbed The Game Changers.

The LaPRIGA is a prestigious high profile award that recognises excellence and celebrates practitioners in public and corporate organisations as well as stakeholders to boost professionalism and more investment in the practice. The Awards have evolved to become the Communications Industry Oscars, adding new colours, dimensions nd values by recognising best accomplishments in reputation management, relationship management and support for marketing functions.

Established in 1963 and Chartered in 1990, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) is the non-government, not-for-profit professional association of Public Relations practitioners charged to determine the standards of knowledge and skills needed to be attained by persons seeking to become registered members of the PR profession and reviewing same standards from time to time, as circumstances may permit, as enshrined in the Act of Parliament.

The Lagos State Chapter (Lagos NIPR) is the leading and most populated branch of the Institute accounting for nearly 60 per cent of the communications practitioners in the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman Lagos NIPR, Comfort Obot Nwankwo (Fnipr) said: “The Lagos NIPR has a rich history of celebrating excellence and professionalism; of which this year’s award spotlight is on ‘Game Changers’ who have excelled in their fields of endeavour. For us, we will continue to celebrate ingenious contributions to the communications ecosystem propelled by innovation and creativity.”

In her remarks, the Director, External Affairs and Social Performance at Seplat Energy Plc, Chioma Afe, congratulated the NIPR for its consistency over the years in celebrating innovation, excellence and professionalism in the country’s public and private sectors.

Afe added: “At Seplat Energy, our reputation is our currency. We are leading Nigeria’s energy transition with accessible, affordable and reliable energy that drives social and economic prosperity for all stakeholders; and our commitment to this is unwavering.”

Seplat Energy was represented at the 2023 LaPRIGA by the Base Manager, Western Assets, Emmanuel Otokhine; and Manager, Corporate Communications, Stanley Opara.

As a strong testament to its reputation, Seplat Energy had consistently over the years maintained an international board, best-practice structures, uncompromising accountability, ethics and excellence, which are the hallmarks of the company’s essence