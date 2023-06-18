Seplat Energy appoints Chioma Y. Afe as Director External Affairs and Sustainability

The Board and Management of Seplat Energy Plc are pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Chioma Y. Afe as the Director, External Affairs and Sustainability effective June 15th 2023.

Chioma is an accomplished strategic Senior Communications Executive and Business Leader with over 25 years’ experience in developing and implementing high-impact communication strategies that drive business growth, enhance brand reputation and drive revenue growth. She is recognized as a self-motivated, passionate, dedicated, and proactive leader with a strong problem-solving mindset and an exceptional work ethic.

She joins us from the Access Bank Group, where she served in various capacities, leaving the organisation as Group Head of Marketing and Communications for the banking Group, and a member of the executive team, supervising corporate and retail communication teams across Nigeria and the African subsidiary markets.

Prior to this, Chioma was the Divisional Head of Corporate Communications at Diamond Bank Plc. She has also worked in DSTV (MultiChoice Nigeria Ltd), Cadbury Mondeleez, Airtel, Coca-Cola Nigeria, British American Tobacco (BATN), Andersen and Tequila Nigeria Limited in various leadership and managerial capacities, both locally and across the African continent.

A lifelong learner, she has an MBA from the Imperial College Business School, London, a Diploma in Marketing from the Institute of Direct Marketing London and a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Port Harcourt. She is a Board Member of Women in Management, Business & Public Service (WIMBIZ), EXCO member of the Advertisers Association of Nigeria and a Full member, National Institute of Marketing Nigeria.

She is married with four beautiful children.