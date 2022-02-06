Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

SEPCOL Affirms No Casualty After FPSO Fire

Energy
By Editor
0 9

 

 

 

The Management of Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL), has denied any casulty being reported after fire engulfed the FPSO Trinity Spirit located at the Ukpokiti Terminal, in the early hours of  Wednesday, 2nd of February 2022. The company said it is currently working with relevant authorities and stakeholders to contain the situation and an investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the explosion.  “We can confirm that the fire burnt out completely as of Thursday afternoon, 3 rd Feb. 2022 and this has enabled closer inspection of the vessel.  “With this development, a Joint Investigation  Visit (JIV) has been scheduled for Saturday, 5 th February 2022 with the relevant authorities,  stakeholders, and expert organisations. “Currently, there are still no reported fatalities,

 

and we continue prioritising investigations with respect to establishing the whereabouts, safety, and security of the ten crew members who were on board the vessel prior to the incident.” said Ikemefuna Okafor, Chief Executive Officer Shebah Exploration and Production Company Ltd (in RECEIVERSHIP). The firm appreciate the assistance provided us by the Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team, NOSDRA, NUPRC, SPDC and people in the community, particularly the fishermen, who have  been of immense assistance since the incident occurred.  “Members of the public should continue to keep away from the area while our Crisis  Management Team monitors developments in the investigations and update all stakeholders  with new information accordingly.” he warned.

Continue Reading
Editor 3036 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Industry regulator applauds Shell for investing in Nigerian…

FG raises concern over destruction of wetlands in the…

PIA: Reps move to transfer assets of defunct NNPC to NNPC…

Senate commends NNPC for engendering competitiveness

1 of 117