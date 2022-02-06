SEPCOL Affirms No Casualty After FPSO Fire

The Management of Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL), has denied any casulty being reported after fire engulfed the FPSO Trinity Spirit located at the Ukpokiti Terminal, in the early hours of Wednesday, 2nd of February 2022. The company said it is currently working with relevant authorities and stakeholders to contain the situation and an investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the explosion. “We can confirm that the fire burnt out completely as of Thursday afternoon, 3 rd Feb. 2022 and this has enabled closer inspection of the vessel. “With this development, a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) has been scheduled for Saturday, 5 th February 2022 with the relevant authorities, stakeholders, and expert organisations. “Currently, there are still no reported fatalities,

and we continue prioritising investigations with respect to establishing the whereabouts, safety, and security of the ten crew members who were on board the vessel prior to the incident.” said Ikemefuna Okafor, Chief Executive Officer Shebah Exploration and Production Company Ltd (in RECEIVERSHIP). The firm appreciate the assistance provided us by the Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team, NOSDRA, NUPRC, SPDC and people in the community, particularly the fishermen, who have been of immense assistance since the incident occurred. “Members of the public should continue to keep away from the area while our Crisis Management Team monitors developments in the investigations and update all stakeholders with new information accordingly.” he warned.