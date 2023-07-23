Senior Police Officer killed in Ondo

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A senior police officer (name yet to be ascertained) has been reportedly killed along Ifon/Sobe road in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State by suspected gunmen.

The route, which has been notorious for violence crime including kidnapping , witnessed the attack on police checkpoint leading to the death of the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP)

However, the police swiftly debunked the report, saying, it was a case of hit and run by a suspected vehicle.

It said: “There was a suspected vehicle and as the police were trying to stop the driver, he did not stop.

“Our officers were alerted on the highway but on getting to a particular place around Ifon, the driver swapped and hit an ASP and the officer died immediately.

“The driver was, however, pursued and fortunately for us the driver was arrested by the military men at Sobe

The police emphasised that it was a case of hit and run not a case of kidnapping, stressing that the military would hand over the arrested driver to the command.

