Senators screen 14 ministerial nominees, ask Wike, Momoh, Kyari to take “bow and go”

Senate on Monday screened 14 Ministerial nominees as the lawmakers directed former governor of Rivers, Nyeson Wike, National Vice Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Abubakar Kyari and Abubakar Momoh.

Although 16 nominees were listed on the Senate’s order paper to be screened Monday , but only 14 Ministerial nominees were screened by the Senate .

Among those that were screened were Nyeson Wike, Momoh, Kyari, Beta Edu, Sen. Danladi Abubakar , Joseph Utsev, Uju-Ken Ohaneye, Senator Bello Muhammed.

During the screening yhere was drama in the Senate when lawmakers grilled a ministerial nominee from Benue State, Joseph Utsev, citing “discrepancies” in his biodata.

Utsev started his introductory comments at exactly 02:07pm immediately after the Senate screened ex-governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

He told the lawmakers that he was born in Gboko, Benue State on December 2, 1980 and he attended the University of Agriculture, Makurdi where he studied Civil Engineering and graduated with a Second Class Upper in 2004.

Utsev said he observed the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kaduna in 2006.

The Professor of Water Resources and Environmental Engineering said he bagged his Master’s Degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 2007 and further bagged a doctorate degree from same university in 2011.

However, Senator Tokunbo Abiru from Lagos East Senatorial District asked Utsev to clarify his biodata.

“You were born on December 2, 1980 but reading further down, you attended St John Primary School, Gboko, in 1989,” Abiru said. “I am wondering whether you finished secondary school in 1989 which suggest that you started primary school at the age of three to finish in 1989.”

“You also claim that you went to secondary school in 1995,” Abiru continued, adding that “what appeared a bit distorted” is that “you graduated in 2004 meaning that you probably would have spent nine years for your first degree”.

Abiru said, “I just need you to clarify those data starting from primary school, while it took you that long to get your first degree despite the academic brilliance you have exhibited.”

The nominee responded that he started primary school in the year 1984 and got his first school leaving certificate in 1989.

Ministerial Nominee Quizzed On How He Gained University Admission With Two Credits

Also, Senator Muhammed credentials were scrutinised during his Senate screening as a ministerial nominee with questions raised about his university admission on secondary school results that included no more than two credits.

Muhammed is one of President Bola Tinubu’s 28 initial appointees who had been scheduled for interrogations during a special plenary session in the Red Chamber.

One of the questions was posed to the nominee by Senator Allwell Onyesoh of Rivers East, who sought to know how Muhammed was able to advance academically, given his school leaving certificate.

“I’ve been looking for your school cert. I saw one. You sat for five subjects with two credits,” Onyesoh said

“I don’t know how; I want to imagine that you still have another to bring. If not, I would want you to explain how you got into university with that.”

In his response, Muhammed told the chamber he had other secondary school results that he “all passed” which he admittedly did not attach to his CV “because we are talking of secondary school certificate”.

“I want to remind the distinguished senator which I know he very much knows that with the qualification of secondary school certificate, as enshrined in the constitution, we can stand for an election up to the presidential election,” the nominee explained.

“So, I didn’t bother you with much certificates. But I know those are the qualifications for that.”