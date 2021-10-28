Senators reject Buhari’s $700m loan request for water project

Adekunle Adesuji,Abuja

Members of Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debt on Wednesday rejected President Muhammadu Buhari’s $700 million loan request to the National Assembly for Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) under the Ministry of Water Resources .

This is coming twenty-fours hours after the Ministry of Health appeared before the Committee to seek approval for $200 million for procurement of mosquito nets and Malaria medicines.

The lawmakers who took turn to fault the loan for Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) asked the Ministry to furnish the Committee with update of loans collected so far for the Water Projects in the Ministry.

According to the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Clifford Ordia stated three different loans have been approved for various water projects .

Ordia said , ” $450 million for the Ministry for water project being financed Africa Development Bank and another $6 million loan under integrated program for Development also financed by Africa Development Bank and Gurara water project.

“You need to tell us what you are doing with $700 million for water projects.”

The Committee therefore agreed to summon the Minister of Water Resources, Adamu Suleiman to appear give explanation on the loans and state of loans collected so far

Speaking against the loan, Senator Obinna Ogba said that he will against grant approval for the loan because t some loans have been collected for water projects and yet to see result.

He said,” this loan, I don’t support this one again, enough is enough .”

Also kicking against the loan, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe asked what is the criteria for selecting benefiting states adding that details provided by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry is not enough to justify the loan .

Oloriegbe asked, ” what is the criteria for selecting benefiting states, the details you are providing is not enough, what are the projects you want to do with $640 million and how many water are you going to do.”You are giving each state $3 million to develop personnel capacity. do we need loan to do this function, you mean all states can’t do that on their own.”

Senator Sani Musa while kicking against the loan advice the Committee to look at all the request and pick the one that is necessary.

The Niger Senator said, ” we should look at this loan and take the one that are necessary and we should abandoned the one that are not necessary. We need to look at it very critically.”

Senator Brima Enagi also protested against the request for $700 million loan for Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) demanding for state of Gurara project from the Ministry.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources, Mrs Esther Didi Walson-Jack who was unable to give explanation to the previous loans approved for water projects told the Committee that

Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) will last for five years.

She added that $640 million will be used for the Project while the $60 million will be used for capacity building.

The Permanent Secretary said that the proposal was negotiated with World Bank on April, 2022 and was approved at Federal Executive Council (FEC) on August 11, 2021.

States that will benefited from the $700 loan from World Bank are Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Katsina, and Plateau with counterpart funding of $175 million.

The programme will deliver improved water sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services to 2,000 schools and health care facilities and assist 500 Communities to achieve open defecation free status.

In another development,

The Senate has resolved to increase daily feeding cost of a prisoner per day ,from N750 to N1,000 proposed by the executive in the 2022 budget .

Meanwhile, the committee on Interior has decided to meet the Chief Justice of Nigeria ( CJN) Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed and the Nigeria Bar Association ( NBA ) on expeditious justice delivery in decongesting the prisons .

The Acting Comptroller General of Nigerian Correctional Service ( NCS), Idris Isa , had in his presentation before the Commitee during 2022 budget defence session, said the N450 feeding cost for each of the Prisoners on daily basis , has been jerked up to N750 as proposed in the 2022 budget estimates .

According to him, out of the 66,346 total inmates in custodian centres across the country , 47, 959 are unconvicted yet being awaiting trial in mates .

He lamented most of the custodian centres to be congested and fall below international standard of correctional services .

Reacting to the budget presentation,, the Commitee Chairman , Senator Kashim Shettima and members , expressed disatisfaction with at the N750 daily feeding cost proposed for each of the inmate across the custodian centres .

Making the move on behalf of the committee , Senator Chukwuka Utazi said N750 going by the value of Naira today and high costs of consumables , is inadequate .

” Mr Chairman , I will urge this committee to jerk up the proposed N750 feeding cost per day on each of the inmate at the custodian centres to at least N1,000.00 because no grown up Nigeria today can survive with N750 per day as far as feeding is concerned “, he said .

Seconding the motion , Senator Betty Apiafi ( PDP Rivers West ) , said the N1,000 proposed should be the minimum and must be reflected in the final budget to be passed for the correctional service .

The Committee Chairman accordingly ruled in favour of the motion by hitting the gavel on the table to that effect .

” The proposed N1,000.00 is the minimum and will surely be reflected in the budget to be passed by way of required appropriation ” , he said .

On the problem of Prison congestion , Senator Utazi moved motion for the committee to have an interface with the CJN and NBA for way out .

Betty Apiafi in seconding the motion , added that a proper motion should be sponsored on the floor of the Senate by any member of the committee to that effect

The Chairman in his remarks said legislative action will surely be taken in that direction for required synergy among arms of government .

” It is very worrisome for percentage of inmates awaiting trials across the various correctional centres to be 80% while those actually convicted is 20% .

“This Commitee shall surely meet the CJN , NBA and other stakeholders in justice delivery in the country for lasting solutions to the problem”, he said .