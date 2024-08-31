Senator Yar’adua lauds FG on electricity subsidy for public hospitals

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, ABUJA

The Senator representing Katsina Central, Sen. Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua, has commended the Federal Government on its recent decision, announced by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Alausa, on August 29, 2024, to reduce the electricity tariffs paid by public hospitals in Nigeria by fifty percent.

This decision is a direct response to the motion he moved on the floor of the Senate on July 9, 2024, titled “The Increased Cost of Electricity Supply in Federal Teaching Hospital Katsina and the Effect on General Medical Services.”

As part of the resolutions, he urged the Federal Government to reduce the tariffs, which adds to the burden on patients, especially during a time of economic uncertainty and reduced living standards.

“It is very thoughtful and satisfying to see the Federal Government adhering to the resolution of the Senate,” Senator Yar’adua said. “I believe this decision will bring immense relief to the public hospitals and the patients they serve.

The Ministry of Power’s decision in implementing this demonstrates a commitment to the well-being of Nigerians and the development of our healthcare sector.”

Furthermore, the Senator commended the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power, Senator Enyinanya Abaribe, who held a stakeholders’ engagement with agencies in the power sector to resolve issues related to possible reduction in the cost of energy to critical sectors of the economy, with health being a priority.

Senator Yar’adua also hopes that the Ministry will continue to take progressive steps in ensuring that millions of unmetered Nigerian households are provided with meters to boost electricity supply and accurate costing of energy used.

