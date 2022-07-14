Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso PHD, FNSE picks Bishop Isaac Idahosa as running mate

EMMANUEL CLEMENT

His Excellency Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso PhD, FNSE, the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has announced the selection of Bishop Isaac Idahosa as his running mate for the 2023 Presidential Election.

Bishop Idahosa, the presiding Bishop and Senior Pastor of the God First Ministry, Lekki Light Centre, Ajah, hails from Edo State. The 57 year-old Archbishop-designate is a trained Automobile Engineer from the Kaduna Polytechnic. He also has Masters and Doctorate degrees in theology. He is happily married to

Christiana Idahosa and is blessed with two children.

Sen. Kwankwaso announced that the choice of Bishop Idahosa was made after careful considerations and

meticulous screening of more than 20 prospective candidates all of whom were eminently qualified to run with him. Idahosa was selected because of his outstanding record, his impeccable integrity, his broad understanding of the Nigerian State and its contemporary challenges, his undiluted commitment to improving the conditions of Nigerians, and his sincere believe that a New and Better Nigeria is possible if we work together with sincerity, tolerance, competence, and faith.

A self-made achiever and a credible Nigerian, Bishop Idahosa is also selected because he represents the definition of a true role-model for the Nigerian Youth.

Sen. Kwankwaso expresses happiness that this patriotic Nigerian man-of-God will work with him in the journey to save the country from the current drift and create a new Nigeria where justice, equity, fairness, unity, security, and development are assured.

Bishop Isaac Idahosa will be publicly, and official unveiled to Nigerians on Monday 18th July, 2022 at the International Conference Center, Abuja by 10am.

For a better society