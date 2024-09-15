Senator Okpebholo promise jobs for 5000 teachers at APC grand finale rally

Senator Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate on Saturday pledged to revamp the state’s ailing education sector, revealing plans to employ over 5,000 teachers within the first 100 days of his administration.

Okpebholo was speaking at the grand finale campaign rally of the APC held at the Sports Complex of the University of Benin, Ugbowo Campus, Benin City, the State capital.

He said, “Today, in many of our primary and secondary schools, you find only two or three teachers. But we are going to change that narrative. We will ensure that our schools are adequately staffed, and our youth are empowered to be vibrant contributors to society.”

The APC Governorship candidate told the massive crowd of party faithful and supporters that, “We are searching for hope. Hope has come,” and proclaimed, “September 21st is the day we will tell them, ‘our mumu don do.’ They have cheated Edo State for too long, but that day will be a day of judgment. We are going out to vote, and we are going to vote APC. We are voting for hope, security, good healthcare, infrastructural development, and agriculture.”

Okpebholo who spelt out his agenda for a New Edo State with the promise to revolutionize agriculture by supporting farmers with interest-free loans through cooperative societies, said he will ensure that market women are empowered with similar financial support to stimulate economic growth. “We have good news for our market women. We will give them interest-free loans so they can return to the market and revive our economy,” he said.

He said he will declare a state of emergency on Edo’s crumbling infrastructure, vowing to address the deplorable road conditions in the State capital and beyond. “We don’t have roads at the moment. You go to the GRA, the prime areas of the city, and you are swimming in rivers – River Obaseki and River Asue”.

On healthcare, where he promised to build healthcare centers in all 192 wards of Edo State, ensuring that every resident would have access to quality primary healthcare, Senator Okpebholo declared, “We will revive primary healthcare in Edo State, and restore peace to our people,” he said, adding that traditional institutions would be respected under his administration”.

Before Okpebholo’s address, Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu, delivered a rousing speech at the rally, declaring that Edo State was on the cusp of electing the right leader.

“What Edo State needs is a strategic thinker, a builder, a man of the people,” Shettima said, pointing to Okpebholo and his running mate, Rt Hon Dennis Idahosa, as the perfect team to bring the state into the mainstream of Nigerian politics.

“Edo does not need a leader who is aloof and out of touch. Pride comes before a fall, and intelligence is not determined by the size of the head. No man is an island – we need each other to succeed,” Shettima warned, taking a swipe at the outgoing Obaseki-led PDP administration as he praised Okpebholo’s commitment to peace with his signing of the peace accord.

The rally had earlier kicked off with prayers led by Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who invoked divine intervention for the success of Okpebholo’s candidacy. In a heartfelt plea, Ize-Iyamu prayed for God to install Senator Okpebholo and his running mate as the next governor and deputy governor of Edo State, sealing the rally with a spiritual blessing.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, the Chairman of the Edo State AApC Governorship campaign Council and former governor, did not mince words in his critique of the current Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration. He accused the outgoing governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, of abandoning critical infrastructure projects and replacing them with mismanaged ventures.

“They demolished a hospital to build a motor park and a museum,” Oshiomhole said, lamenting what he described as the “sad state” of the once vibrant Edo State under PDP rule.

He also criticized Obaseki’s PDP candidate, Mr. Asue Akintunde Ighodalo, for refusing to sign the peace accord, a decision he claimed demonstrated a lack of commitment to ensuring a peaceful election. “It is disgraceful that Ighodalo failed to sign the peace accord. What kind of leadership does he represent?”.

The rally also saw the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, welcome several prominent defectors from the PDP into the APC fold, including former Senator Francis Alimikhena and Rt Hon Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama. Ganduje lamented the backwardness that had befallen Edo State under the PDP and called on Edo voters to embrace change by voting for Senator Okpebholo and the APC team.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, in his address, urged Edo people to support Okpebholo and Idahosa, noting that their experience as serving members of the National Assembly would ensure that Edo is reintegrated into national politics and development.

As the rally concluded, it was clear that the atmosphere of hope had permeated the crowd, as chants of “APC! APC!” filled the air. With election day fast approaching, Okpebholo’s message of hope and change appears to have struck a chord with Edo citizens eagerly waiting to cast their votes on September 21. The state, long yearning for transformation, may finally have the leadership it seeks.

Earlier, before the rally proper, the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima who was received at the Benin Airport by outgoing Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, led a powerful delegation on a courtesy visit to the Benin Monarch, Omo Noba Nedo Ukuakpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II.

The list of dignitaries who were also at the UNIBEn sports complex included Governor Nasir Idris – Kebbi State, Governor Abdullahi Sule – Nasarawa State, Governor Bassey Otu – Cross River State, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo – Kogi State, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa – Ondo State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Lagos State, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq – Kwara State, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Senator Monday Okpebholo – APC gubernatorial candidate for Edo State, Hon. Dennis Idahosa – Running mate to Senator Okpebholo, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, Senator Mathew Urhoghide, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Chief Lucky Imasuen, Dr Pius Odubu, General Charles Airhiavbe rtd, Prince Clem Agba, among others.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng