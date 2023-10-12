Senator Ifeanyi Ubah dumps YPP for APC

.As Akpabio presents him to Ganduje hrs after defection

By Adekunle Adesuji,Abuja

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah, has joined the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He joined the ruling party after dumping the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

The senator in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, said his defection was due to irreconcilable differences in the YPP.

He further explained that his decision is in the interest of his constituents.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has presented the senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah, to the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

Ubah defected from the Young Progressive Party few hours ago to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Wearing a white flowing Babaringa and a traditional red cap to match, the Anambra politician arrived at the party secretariat at about 4.15 pm with the Senate president.

The news of Ubah’s defection was publicly read in the Senate Chamber on Thursday.

Ubah, who was elected for another four years on the platform of YPP in the previous elections, had explained that he switched allegiance to the ruling APC because of the insurmountable disagreements within his former party.