Senator Ifeanyi Ubah dies at 52

The Senator representing Anambra South in the National Assembly, Ifeanyi Ubah, is dead.

Sources close to the Senator told TheNiche on Saturday morning that Ubah passed on in London where he had gone to catch some rest ahead of the battle for 2025 Anambra governorship election.

Senator Ubah was said to have departed Nigeria for the UK, two days ago.

Breaking the news of the Anambra First WhatsApp platform, where Ubah was a prominent member, Dr Uche Nworah, another prominent member of the group and close associate of Senator Ubah, wrote:

“Good morning all

“On behalf of Admin, we mourn the passing of a foundation member of Anambra First, Distinguished Senator @⁨+234 909 665 5596⁩, Senator representing Anambra South.

“We spoke to close family and political associates who confirmed that Ebubechukwuzo Nnewi died in London.

“Further announcement from the family will be shared here. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

“Ezeudo.”

Ubah who won election on the ticket of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last year.

The cause of death is still unclear as at the time of filing this report.

But a close family friend who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the fallen Senator has been suffering from heart ailment.

“But we are shocked beyond words. He was not sick when he travelled two days ago and he did not travel to seek medical attention. His heart ailment is under control. We are still waiting for the details of what happened,” he said.

Ubah was first elected Senator in 2019 and reelected in 2023.

He was 52 years old.

In September 2022, Ifeanyi Ubah was on his way to Nnewi when he was attacked by gunmen at Enugwu-Ukwu, Anambra State.

His convoy was shot at and at least five persons, including two policemen, were killed.

Ubah survived as the vehicle he was riding in was bulletproof.

He was the CEO of Capital Oil, which he founded in 2001

Capital Oil facilities and outlets are domiciled mostly in Southeast and Southwest of Nigeria with one of the largest Tank Farms for petroleum products storage and distribution in Lagos.

He was born on September 3, 1971 at Otolo, Nnewi.