Senator Ifeanyi Ubah dies at 52 in London

JONAS EZIEKE, ABUJA and IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Senator representing Anambra South in the National Assembly, Ifeanyi Ubah, is dead.

Sources close to the Senator confirmed on Saturday morning that Ubah passed on in London where he had gone to catch some rest ahead of the battle for 2025 Anambra governorship election.

Senator Ubah was said to have departed Nigeria for the UK, two days ago.

Breaking the news of the Anambra First WhatsApp platform, where Ubah was a prominent member, Dr Uche Nworah, another prominent member of the group and close associate of Senator Ubah, wrote:

“Good morning all“On behalf of Admin, we mourn the passing of a foundation member of Anambra First, Distinguished Senator @⁨+234 909 665 5596⁩, Senator representing Anambra South.

“We spoke to close family and political associates who confirmed that Ebubechukwuzo Nnewi died in London.

“Further announcement from the family will be shared here. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

Ubah who won election on the ticket of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last year.

The cause of death is still unclear as at the time of filing this report.

But a close family friend who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the fallen Senator has been suffering from heart ailment.

“But we are shocked beyond words. He was not sick when he travelled two days ago and he did not travel to seek medical attention. His heart ailment is under control. We are still waiting for the details of what happened,” he said.

Ubah was first elected Senator in 2019 and reelected in 2023.

He was 52 years old.In September 2022, Ifeanyi Ubah was on his way to Nnewi when he was attacked by gunmen at Enugwu-Ukwu, Anambra State.

His convoy was shot at and at least five persons, including two policemen, were killed.

Ubah survived as the vehicle he was riding in was bulletproof.

He was the CEO of Capital Oil, which he founded in 2001

Capital Oil facilities and outlets are domiciled mostly in Southeast and Southwest of Nigeria with one of the largest Tank Farms for petroleum products storage and distribution in Lagos.

He was born on September 3, 1971 at Otolo, Nnewi.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu extends his condolences to the family of the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

The deceased was a renowned businessman and politician. He was the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

President Tinubu commiserates with the friends and colleagues of the late Senator, the National Assembly, and the government and people of Anambra State over this sad loss.

The President prays for the repose of the soul of the departed lawmaker, as well as for strength and comfort to his family.

Also, The National leader of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has recalled his last meeting with former Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah, saying his death was a huge shock.

Obi in a statement on his X platform said during his discussion with him at a burial on July 12, that he “understands my commitment to the progress of humanity and that he aligns with it.

“He assured me that, despite our party differences, we would work together as a family, in serving our people.”

The former Anambra governor disclosed that he commended Ubah for his contributions to a better humanity through his Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation, noting that he cared for the less privileged in society, by investing in their education, and hand-health and pulling people out of poverty, and urged him to continue in that direction.

He prayed for God to forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest, and grant his family, the entire Anambra South senatorial district; Anambra State; Nigeria, the fortitude to bear his sad irreplaceable loss.

Similarly, The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has expressed his profound shock and grief over the sudden demise of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, a vibrant businessman and politician, today in London at the age of 52 years.

In his condolence remark, Governor Soludo lamented that the untimely death of Senator Ubah, Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial zone, came as a sorely regrettable loss to Anambra South and Anambra State as a whole, at this difficult time that Ndigbo and Nigeria just lost another patriot in Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The Governor described Senator Ifeanyi Ubah as a prominent son of Anambra State and an outstanding Nigerian whose impact on the polity and business sphere was quite significant. As the representative of Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, and the CEO of Capital Oil, his contributions to the development of Anambra State and Nigeria were also quite commendable

Besides, Senator Ubah was a magnanimous philanthropist whose generosity touched countless lives as an employer of labour and a businessman of remarkable vision and acumen

The Governor further remarked that, despite their political differences and contestations, Senator Ubah remained a dear younger brother and friend to him as his selfless passion for the progress of Anambra State would be most missed.

Therefore, Governor Soludo hereby conveys his deepest condolences to Senator Ubah’s family, friends, and associates during this difficult time. He prays that the soul of the deceased rest in perfect peace as the family finds strength in his memorable legacies.

.Akpabio mourns Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

Akpabio mourns Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, …Says his death leaves a void in National Assembly

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON, has expressed shock over the sudden death of the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Ubah was until his death, the Senator representing Anambra South in the Upper Chamber.

Akpabio, in a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh expressed deep sadness over the death of the Senator, saying he has left a void in the National Assembly.

He described the late Ubah as one of the shining lights of our democracy and a young democrat with vibrant and resourceful ideas.

“He was a hardworking and dependable legislator, who believed in equity, fairness and justice and was committed to serving his constituents and the nation at large.

“Distinguished Senator Ifeanyi Ubah will be deeply missed by the Senate and the nation. His passing leaves a void in our midst.

“On behalf of the Senate and the entire National Assembly, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his wife, family, loved ones, and constituents over this untimely death.

“May his legacy and contributions to our nation be a source of comfort and inspiration to the family, his constituents, political associates and the people of Anambra state during this difficult time. And may the God Almighty rest his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Similarly, The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has expressed shock and sadness over the death of the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the Senate, and CEO/MD of Capital Oil Nigeria Ltd, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah.

Until his death, Ubah who reportedly died in the United Kingdom, was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources, Downstream.

Kalu, in a condolence message by his Special Assistant Press Affairs, Udora Orizu described the late lawmaker as a patriot and philanthropist, who made remarkable strides in the parliament, media, sports and petroleum downstream industry.

He recalled his determination to bring about a change in the fortunes of the people of his zone and the entire nation.

The Deputy Speaker noted that Ubah contributed immensely to the socio-economic development of Nigeria and through his Company Capital Oil Nigeria Ltd, football club, Ifeanyi Ubah FC of Nnewi, Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation, Authority newspaper and other numerous businesses provided employments for many Nigerians.

He said the Senator’s death is a great loss to Ndigbo, and Nigeria as a whole, stressing that he will be sorely missed.

Condoling his immediate family, the All Progressive Congress (APC), People of Nnewi and Anambra State Government over the irreparable loss, Kalu also prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.

Also, The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele ( APC Ekiti Central) , has expressed shock over the passage of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah who represented Anambra South Senatorial District in the 9th and current 10th Senate .

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah who before his death in London in the early hours of Saturday, was Chairman , Senate Committee on Petroleum ( Downstream) and Chief Executive Officer,Capital Oil and Gas.

Senator Bamidele in a personally signed condolence , said going by Ubah’s commitment to the development of his constituents, Anambra and South-east, the geo-political zone, “has lost an illustrious and determined son.”

He described Senator Ubah as a philanthropist, oil magnate and one of the legislators passionate about the development of his constituents – both old and young

He said the late senator stood to be counted at a time when the South-east was ravaged by insecurity in the state, pointing out how he mobilised vigilante groups against the agents of insecurity in his senatorial district and beyond.

“I received the news of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s passing with grief and sadness.

” Until his death, he was a prominent businessman, founder of the Ifeanyi Uba Foundation, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil and Gas and most importantly Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“He was passionate about the development and liberation of his people from the grips of poverty and penury. He was an astute business tycoon with profound influence on the younger and future generations.

“He personally shared his political aspirations and his plan for the people of Anambra State and South-east at large.

” While we were looking forward to the actualisation of his aspiration and plans, God Almighty, the Owner of Earth and Heaven took him away.

“To God our Father, the time is right. To us, we are writhing in pain. We cannot question His Maker for calling him home at a time he’s still pursuing greater goods for the greater number of his constituents”, he said .

In the senate, Bamidele attested to the quality of Senator Ubah’s contributions to nation building at this challenging time and how he had joined hands with his colleagues regardless of their ethnic, political and religious leanings to build an efficient and functional federation.

‘It’s sunset at noon’, Governor Mbah Mourns Senator Ubah

Also, Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has expressed sadness and shock over the death of the federal lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, describing it as sunset at noon.

Reacting to the death at the weekend, Mbah recalled the late Senator’s legislative brilliance in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, regretting his date at a time his ideas and humanitarian services to his constituents were most noted as a huge loss to the nation as a whole, and Ndigbo in particular.

“A young and ebullient leader, he had a sprawling and promising future ahead of him, which has now been cut short by the cold hands of death.

“Senator Ubah was committed to the Igbo cause and passionate about his service to the nation as a lawmaker. He was courageous at the floor of the Senate, intensive in his legislative advocacies, and sponsored quite a number of brilliant bills and motions that impacted the nation and its economy very positively.

“He was a true representative of his people, and very committed to addressing issues affecting them both in his official and personal capacities. He will be remembered for his philanthropy and various audacious efforts to better the welfare of his people

“My heart goes out to his family, the Government and people of Anambra State, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ndigbo, and the nation in general,” the governor stated.

