Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio hosts chapter chairmen of the APC in Akwa Ibom State, House of Assembly candidates in Uyo

Former Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry and Senator-Elect for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, today played host to chapter chairmen of the APC in Akwa Ibom State and House of Assembly candidates in his residence in Uyo.

He thanked them for their efforts and commitments which led to the victory of the party at the Presidential and National Assembly elections and charged them to do more for the party and its governorship and House of Assembly candidates in the March 18th 2023 elections, to finally link the state to national politics.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng