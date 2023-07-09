Senator Daduut eminently qualify for Tinubu cabinet-Plateau APC group

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

A group under the auspices of Plateau South Youth Movement for Good Governance has expressed its endorsement for Senator Nora Daduut to be considered for a Federal Government appointment under President Ahmed Bola Tinubu-led administration, stressing that she is eminently qualified.

Recall, recently a group operating under the umbrella of APC Plateau Southern Senatorial Compatriots held a press conference in which they accused Senator Daduut of underperformance while in the 9th Senate.

Against this background, Plateau South Youth Movement for Good Governance, posits that the trajectory records of achievement of Senator Daduut within two and half years in red chamber of National Assembly speaks volume.

Addressing newsmen over the weekend in Jos, president and Secretary of the group, comrade Istifanus Jatau and Comrade Felix Emmanuel alongside APC support groups, said they were impressive by the performance of Senator Daduut in her previous national assignment as Senator representing Plateau South in the 9th National Assembly.

“We are passing a vote of confidence on Distinguished Senator Nora Daduut for bringing massive development to the Plateau South Senatorial District”

“Our attention has been drawn to a Press conference by a group operating under the umbrella of APC Plateau South Compatriots in which they accused our First Female Senator Prof Nora Daduut of underperformance while in the 9th Senate.”

“As a group we describe this allegations as false and baseless as Senator Nora Daduut invested all energies and resources in ensuring that the Senatorial district moved forward.”

The added that “If one Plateau man succeeds at the National level, it is a collective pride and it is for the good of the entire State. One would certainly want to align with himself or herself with success, but here we are with dissident persons whose empty minds talk failures rather than think and speak progress values for human development.

“In assumption of office two years ago ,Senator Nora Daduut as a seasoned Administrator and teacher, immediately kicked the ball running by embarking on projects that touch on human life and development which cut across the six local government of Plateau South senatorial district.

Senator Daduut also contributed a lot to our dear Party APC while in the National assembly as her achievements throughout her tenure were feasible and could be felt in all the Senatorial District couple with her robust contributions to national discourse.

“We have it on record that Senator Nora Daduut worked tirelessly by canvassing support for our President, National Assembly elections as well as the Governorship and state assembly elections.

“In as much as her next level of political moves is in the hand of God, no amount of sponsored blackmail can deter her because she is prepared for any task ahead and has the capacity and competency to deliver.

“We dare say that her actions while in the Senate are refined in response to public sentiments aimed at improving the people’s values and specific welfare sectors manifesting her achievements which reflect her earlier stated legislative interests to include; education, security, agriculture, women and youth development.”

“As a group we reiterate that Senator Daduut is very qualified for any Federal Government appointment under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration

The group also lauded President Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his choice of Service Chiefs, insisting that the appointment of these officers will considerably tame insecurity in Nigeria.