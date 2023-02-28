Senator Bwacha flags off Governorship campaign in Taraba State

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

Ahead of the March 11th Governorship election the Gubernatorial Candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC, in Taraba State Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has officially flagged off his campaign.

In his remarks, the State Chairman of APC, Barrister Tukur El-Sudi urge Tarabans to vote for Emmanuel BwAcha and all the State Assembly members.

According to him, the Governorship candidate and all of them are products of former Governor Jolly Nyame, adding that the good job carried out by the former Governor Jolly Nyame would be emulated.

While addressing the large crowd at the campaign ground in Zing, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha said Taraba state has been engulfed by a lack of development occasioned by poor leadership, stressing that it was time to change the narratives.

He said his administration if elected will focus on security, harnessing the Agricultural potentials of the state, and youth Empowerment across all the 16 local areas of the state.

The Senator stressed that it was time for the people of Taraba State to enjoy the dividends of democracy, noting that it was only the All Progressive Congress party APC that can make that happen.

” Do not allow anyone to deceive you that APC has no Governorship candidate in Taraba State, I am the legitimate Governorship candidate of APC in Taraba state because we have conducted fresh primaries and I emerged the winner, INEC and all other authorities are aware, and if it means going to court we have the capacity to do so.

On his part, the Federal Commissioner for Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission representing Taraba State, Engineer Ahmed Yusuf, has said Taraba needs Senator Emmanuel Bwacha more than how he ( Emmanuel Bwacha), wants to be governor of the state.

“The people of the state were rooting for who would recover the state from the sorry situation governor Darius Ishaku has plunged the state and people into, adding that Bwacha, was the only trusted credible hand to entrust the state affairs in.

According to Yusuf, the abysmal rule of governor Ishaku was an eye opener for the people of the state to from henceforth, embrace the culture of ensuring that only trusted and credible people are entrusted with government affairs and management, which senator is the only outstanding person that can deliver.

The federal commissioner who is also a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, in Taraba also noted that the state needs a progressive-minded, experienced administrator who is determined to change the misfortune affairs of the state by taking firm decisions to correct the deliberate mistakes of the past that have taken the state backward.

“Taraba and the people of the state need senator Emmanuel Bwacha more than how he (Emmanuel Bwacha), wants to be governor. with his experience as a grassroots politician who started as a local government chairman and rose to be a commission, member of the State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, and now a serving Senator, Bwacha has the best qualifications to lead the State back on track.

“Let me be categorical that Bwacha is contesting and wants to be the next governor of Taraba State, only to the extent that it will give him the opportunity to serve the people better. This is not about him, It is about the state. This is a man who is not looking for money to buy a car or build a house, he is not looking for money to marry a new wife or train his children.

“Taraba State has been taken backward by governor Ishaku, no serious development to hold unto, the state is literally mortgaged and sold out. It will be a very big disservice if Bwacha does not emerge as the governor.

“Look at all the people contesting, who among them will you compare with Bwacha, in all honesty? One of the major reasons we are where we are today is because they imposed a stranger on us who does not know anything about Taraba, he end up wasting right years studying the State without adding any value to it.

“We simply can not afford to make such a mistake again, it will be too costly to everyone. Go to the Southern Senatorial district and ask them, if they are the luckiest in Taraba in terms of representation in the Senate. Bwacha’s landmark achievements as a legislator are more pronounced than the state government, even though the state governor is from the same zone”.

“Bwacha has presented a blueprint that will be fully implemented to boost the state’s IGR by exploring the numerous potentials in Agriculture, tourism, human capital, and others to create jobs, cause industrialization, tackle insecurity and crime, and generally improve the standard of living of the people.

“The troubling debt profile of the state must be quickly and decisively dealt with while the wellbeing of workers and Pensioners especially local government workers and teachers will be prioritized to boost productivity and a sense of fulfillment by the productive force in the state – he said.