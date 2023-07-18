Champion Newspapers Limited
Senator Athan Achonu’s interactive Section with concerned Imo Influencers on the upcoming Governorship Election in Imo state

L-r... Nigerian singer/songwriter, actress, and human rights activist Onyeka Onwenu; Campaign Council Director. Chief Chime Nzeribe, Governorship candidate of the Labour Party for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State. Senator Athan Achonu; National Vice Chairman of Labour Party (South East) Chief Innocent Okeke, during an interactive section with Ndi Imo in Lagos State by Senator Athan Achonu; organised by concerned Imo Influencers held in Lagos on 15/7/2023...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Governorship candidate of the Labour Party for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State. Senator Athan Achonu;  (middle) Pose with Members of Concerned Imo Influences.

Governorship candidate of the Labour Party for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State. Senator Athan Achonu;   addressing the audience.

Cross Section of members of  Concerned Imo Influences. during an interactive section with Ndi Imo in Lagos State by Senator Athan Achonu; organised by concerned Imo Influencers held in Lagos on 15/7/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

