Senator Annie Okonkwo buried

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

All roads today led to Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra state, for the burial ceremony of Senator Annie Okonkwo.

Recall that Senator Okonkwo formerly representing Anambra Central Senatorial District in the senate of the federal republic of Nigeria, was aged 63.

At the burial ground, it was sea of heads as people from all works of life, that included traditional rulers of most communities of Anambra state who stormed the arena with masquerades of all grades.

His son, Hon.Uche Harry Okonkwo, representing Idemili North/South at the Federal House of Representatives, was conspicuously present at the podium, receiving sympathizers

Among the crème de la creme in attendance were Governor Charles Soludo, Chief Innocent Chukwuma of Innoson Group of Companies, former Aviation Minister,, Osita Chidoka, nn APC Chieftain, Ifeanyi Ibezim, among others.