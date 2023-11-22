Senator Alli moves motion seeking immortalization of Nigeria Flag Designer

…As Senate calls on FG to immortalize late Pa Akinkunmi

From: Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan.

The Upper chamber of the National Assembly has called on the Federal Govemment to take immediate steps to immortalize the designer of the national flag , Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi by establishing a befitting and enduring tribute in his honour.

It said may include naming a prominent national monument, institution or public space after him, and creating an educational program that informs present and future generations about his significant role in Nigeria’s history.

In a motion moved by Senator Sharafadeen Alli representing Oyo South Senatorial District on Tuesday , the Senate was urged to call on the Federal Government to immortalize and organise a state burial for the designer of the national flag.

Senator Alli also in the motion charged the Federal Government to provide Pa Akinkunmi who died on August 29, 2023, a state burial worthy of a national hero so that his memory will continue to inspire young Nigerians .

The lawmaker said that such efforts would foster sense of patriotism and dedication to the service of the nation and unite the people of Nigeria.

In a press statement by Mr Akeem Abas, the Special Adviser to Senator Sharafadeen Alli on Media, a copy made available to journalists in Ibadan on Tuesday, the lawmaker described the contribution of late Pa Akinkunmi as heroic .

The statement reads in part ” Today, Tuesday 21st of November, I moved a motion for immortalization and organisation of state burial for late Taiwo Akinkunmi, OFR ‘Mr Flag’ the designer of the Nigerian National Flag whom the nation lost to the cold hands of death on August 29, 2023.

” I moved the motion before the esteemed Senate to recognise and honour the outstanding contributions of Taiwo Akinkunmi, the distinguished designer and creative mind behind Nigeria’s national flag, an enduring symbol of our nation’s unity, strength and identity.

” In the motion, I urged the Senate to observe a minute silence in honour late Mr Taiwo Akinkunmi, mourn his death, immortalize him and organise a befitting state burial for this national hero.

” In its resolve, the Senate observed a minute silence in his honour, mourn the loss and expressed condolences to his family and loved ones.

” It recognised the late Akinkunmi’s exceptional and patriotic service to Nigeria through his design of the Nigerian national flag

” In recognition of his immense contributions to the nation, the Senate further urged the Federal Government to accord Mr. Taiwo Akinkunimi a state burial, befitting his role as a national hero and symbol of our unity and pride, and

” Also to ensure that Mr. Akinkunmi’s legacy endures, the Senate therefore urges the Federal Government to support initiatives that document his life story and achievements: for historical preservation and education, including the production of literature, documentaries and exhibits that highlight his contributions to the nation.”

