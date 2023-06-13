Champion Newspapers Limited
Senator Akpabio emerges new Senate President

By Peter
The former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio has emerged as the 10th National Assembly Senate President.

It was gathered that that Akpabio, who is the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress, defeated Abdulaziz Yari to succeed Ahmed Lawan.

Senators-elect on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted for Akpabio on the floor of the Senate.

 

Details later…

 

