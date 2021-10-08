Senator Adeleke Promises To Provide Private Jet For Ooni’s Trips If Elected Governor

A statement issued by the spokesperson of Ooni, Moses Olafare stated that Senator Adeleke disclosed this when he visited the monarch at his palace in Ile-Ife on Wednesday.

“I have always cherished the great throne of Oduduwa here in Ife and the personality of the Ooni, I will never disrespect it and I will not allow anyone to hold it in contempt.

“By God’s grace, I shall make provision for a Private Jet to make all Ooni’s local & international trips easier. I am not making mouth, it is what I will do.

“With the plan to erect the Osun airport, Baba (The Ooni) would be picked from the palace with a helicopter to the nearest airport to board an aeroplane to anywhere seamlessly.

“I am moved to tears when I see the poor state of our roads and others, this would be changed next year.

“The cause of this decay is because the current government has destroyed the local government system, making the supposed closest tier of government very far from the people”, said Adeleke.