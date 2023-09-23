Senator Abbo visits MohBad’s mother, says FG ‘ll bring those behind her son’s death to justice

-Appeals to protesting youths not to take laws into their hands

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Chairman Senate Committee on Creative Arts and Entertainment, Senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo on Thursday visited the family of the late singer, Ierioluwa Aloba popularly referred to as MohBad in Lekki, Lagos, giving an assurance that the Senate has swung into action to ensure that the culprits behind the death of the young star are brought to justice.

27-year-old Nigerian rapper and singer, Mohbad died on Tuesday 12 September in a mysterious circumstance.

The cause of his death remains unknown which has thrown the entertainment industry and fans into a state of mourning.

Senator Abbo representing Adamawa North Senatorial District was accompanied by popular artistes, Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo at MohBad’s residence, Salau Akinlolu Street, Royal Pine Estate, Orchid, Lekki, Lagos.

The terrified MohBad’s mother, Mrs Abosede Aloba was weeping uncontrollably, still lamenting the shocking death of her son.

The Senator who gave an undisclosed amount of money to the mother, urged her not to feel intimidated, saying Government was ready to protect her and the entire family members.

Toto Dikeh also promised that her Foundation would provide scholarship to MohBad’s son and the family was entitled to N100,000 every month.

Senator Abbo said, “I’m here to condole the family. I’m chairman Senate Committee on Creative Economy and Vice chairman on Youths because I’m also a youth.”

While addressing the mother, the Senator said, “Nobody will hurt you, I am here to console with the family. When we heard of your son’s death and the controversy or circumstances that appeared on social media, we feel it is important to come here and condole with your family and see you.

“The government will never abandoned her citizen. This current administration has created a ministry, that is the ministry of arts, culture and creative economy and Mohbad was a major player in the creative economy of this country. So when his death come, the Senate, feels that the interest Nigerians have in this matter will must begin to listen, we can’t pay dead ears to what Nigerians are crying for.

“So we will first of all condole with the family, nobody can bring Mohbad back, we love but what I can assure you is that the government of Nigeria will do everything within its own power to investigate this matter thoroughly and if everybody’s hand is involved the person would be brought to justice.

“It has taken a different dimension now, it’s like the movement of black lives matter. Because celebrities all over the world have started posting justice for Mohbad. And I want them to know that government is interested in the case, nobody is hiding anything nobody is above the law. We have absolute confidence in the Police.”

He added, “The IG has ordered a thorough investigation in the matter and it would be investigated. We are here to let the family know that we are with them.

“The Senate will resume on the 26th of September that is a few days from now and we are going back to the chamber. And we are assuring you that the Senate which belongs to the Nigerian people will look into this without any sentiment. We will look into the matter and we will invite the police to come and brief us on what they have done so far on this matter.”

Senator Abbo cautioned the youth as they go on protest across the country, noting that they should not take laws into their hands.

He said, “I am calling on the Nigerian youths especially those who Mohbad was their friend or brother. Don’t take to the street, believe me, I will never be quiet when I see a youth being destroyed.

“If you take ti the streets, some people who do not love us will hijack it. Because I believe Mohbad won’t be happy to see that someone died on his name.”

He told the mother, “Mum, we are with you, the FG is with you. When you say that somebody is threatening you, don’t be afraid nobody should live in fear. The same freedom the president enjoys is what you enjoy. So don’t be afraid. I will relate this to the Senate and I will call the IG and tell him these things that there is a threat somewhere. Nobody will touch you.”

The Senator also hinted, “The Federal Government is interested in setting up Creative industry Commission, it is a very big one, it is a multi-billion economy and I am sure the current administration will ensure that the sector has a conducive atmosphere where they can practice.

“I have received petitions from Nigerians calling for either creative economy or entertainment economy commission. Where dispute that raises between record labels and their signees would be settled. When we have this commission, nobody will start taking things into their own hands. But this doesn’t exist now in this country and I am assuring you that the Senate of the 10th Assembly in collaboration with the minister for creative economy will come up with a commission called, creative economy commission.”