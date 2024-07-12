Senator Abba Moro lauds Supreme Court judgement on local government autonomy

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The senator representing Benue South Senatorial District and Senate Minority Leader, Comrade Abba Patrick Moro has applauded the Thursday Supreme Court ruling on local government autonomy.

The apex court, while delivering judgement on the suit filed by the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) on behalf of the Federal Government, seeking full autonomy for local government councils in the country, had declared that local government councils should receive and manage their allocations themselves.

The court said state governments had no power to dissolve a democratically-elected local government council and putting in place a caretaker committee, stating that only democratically-elected local government councils are constitutionally and legally recognized.

Senator Moro noted that the Thursday ruling is victory for democracy and Nigerians.

He further added that the court remains the last hope of the common man, stating that the ruling will bring rapid development to the grassroots where majority of Nigerians live

and transact businesses. He charged governors to abide by the ruling and allow the local government to function optimally for the overall good of all Nigerians.

You will recall that the Nigerian Senate, on 1st December, 2023 through a motion moved by Senator Moro had condemned arbitrary dissolution of democratically elected local government councils by governors and urged the federal government to withhold statutory allocations to councils not democratically elected.

The senator is also sponsoring a constitutional amendment bill seeking local government administrative and financial autonomy, to give local government areas financial and administrative independence to make progress. The bill has since passed First Reading.

Senator Moro, a strong advocate of local government autonomy, has been in the forefront of the struggle for total freedom of local governments from the firm grips of state governments, which he believes will speed up infrastructural development at the local level. He commends the highly revered judges of the Supreme Court for the judgement and adding that they have saved and strengthened Nigerian democracy.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng