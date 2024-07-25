Senate worries over incessant building Collapse, wants stringent regulations

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Nigerian Senate has expressed worry over what it described as incessant building collapse in the country, calling for appropriate regulations to curb the disturbing trend.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Land, Housing, and Urban Development, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who spoke during an oversight visit of the committee to the ministry of housing in Abuja yesterday said the incidence of building collapse in the country, apart from leading to lost of many lives, has affected the economy of the country in the built industry.

Tambuwal further attributed the development to poor adherence to design specifications and the activities of quarks in the built industry, urging the relevant stakeholders in the built profession to join hands with government in fighting the menace.

While advocating for increased funding for the Ministry of Housing, the Senate committee chairman expressed the readiness of the committee to support the federal government’s affordable housing initiatives for a better housing programme and for the good of the people.

According to him“ It’s (building collapses) becoming a very big issue in Nigeria and it’s largely having to do with the way most of these projects have been implemented. I mean, where we have a collapse, it is due to substandard materials and of course, those not following the designs. I think the regulatory authorities should reverse this trend.

“I think with that, we believe that more money should be given to the Ministry of Housing because this is one big sector that will generally distribute wealth to the lowest of the low. To vendors, retailers, all other sides and then making progress and with the current trend in the country, that’s the much that we need’’.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, emphasized the ministry’s commitment to tackling challenges such as building collapses and noted that proper design approvals, the use of quality building materials, and the engagement of qualified contractors would mitigate the risks.

He also called for rigorous supervision of construction sites by planning authorities to ensure compliance with standards.

He appealed for the support of the National Assembly and the relevant stakeholders in the ministry’s determination to deliver on the mandate of President Bola Tinubu in housing sector.