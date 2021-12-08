 Senate wants UK to remove Nigeria from list of COVID-19 travel ban

.Lagos to prosecute protocols’ violators in mobile courts- Sanwo-Olu

The Nigerian Senate has called on the British authorities to consider removing Nigeria from their Coronavirus (COVID-19) red list.

The senate also condemned what it called the United Kingdom’s inclusion of Nigeria in the COVID-19 red list without justification.

These were resolutions reached by the Senate at plenary on Tuesday, following the consideration of a motion on the “Need for Government of the United Kingdom to remove Nigeria from COVID-19 Red List.”

The motion was sponsored by Sen. Ike Ekweremadu (PDP-Enugu West).

It advised the UK government to be sensitive to the diplomatic relationship between both countries when taking decisions that affect Nigerian citizens.

The senate also urged the Federal Government to engage the British authorities on reversing Nigeria’s inclusion on the list.

It also called on the Buhari administration to remain firm in the enforcement of necessary protocols in the containment of every COVID-19 variant in Nigeria.

It further called on major vaccine powers like: Britain, Canada, America, and the European Union, among others, to take urgent steps to ensure vaccine equity in the interest of the entire human race.

Coming under Orders 42 and 52 of the Senate Rules, Ekweremadu noted with satisfaction the efforts of the Government of Nigeria in the containment and treatment of COVID-19 cases.

He said, “Nigeria is among the countries with the lowest cases of COVID-19.

“The decision by the British Government to include Nigeria in its COVID-19 list, with its concomitant implications, will affect many citizens of Nigeria, who had planned to spend their Christmas and New Year holiday with their families.

“Also worried that Nigerians with genuine needs to visit the U.K within this period will be denied visas and those with visas will not be allowed to enter the U.K.”

He noted that Nigerians had consistently complied with all the COVID-19 protocols required by the World Health Organization (WHO) and U.K Government for travelers prior to the ban.

He emphasised that targeting African countries, especially in the COVID-19 travel ban, amounted to profiling and discrimination as well as an attack on Nigeria’s cordial diplomatic relationship with the U.K.

Ekweremadu drew the attention of the senate to global concerns over vaccine hoarding and inequity and the resulting consequences on low-income nations in the fight against COVID-19.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that the decision to include Nigeria on the UK COVID-19 red list posed a strain on the diplomatic relationship between both countries.

He also decried the poor treatment of Nigeria by the UK government.

Lawan, therefore, called on the British Parliament to intervene with a view to having Nigeria removed from the country’s COVID-19 red list.

He said “Let there be justification for it. We are not saying that they can not put any country on the red list, including Nigeria, but there must be reasons for doing that.

“And of course, Nigeria has done so well to the admiration of many countries in the area of containment of COVID-19.

“Therefore, we don’t see any reason why Nigeria will be on that so called red list. I believe that Nigerians deserve better treatment from the British government.

“I’m using this opportunity to ask the British Parliament to mount pressure on its government to remove Nigeria from the so called red list.”

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday warned against flouting safety protocols to guard against fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic in the State, saying mobile courts would be deployed to prosecute violators.

This was contained in a statement the Governor signed and made available to newsmen warning those who procured fake results of the PCR tests.

The Governor also warned against issuance of fake vaccination cards, noting protocols must be strictly adhered to.

He said, “We implore everyone to desist from patronizing these gangs, as anyone found with a fake COVID test result and/or vaccination card will also be liable to prosecution and very stiff penalties.

“Our State Mobile Courts will be used to prosecute all those involved in flouting the regulations; as well as those engaged in the fraudulent production of fake covid test results and vaccination certificates.

“Up until today and into the future, the Lagos State Government is still offering free COVID-19 testing at all our public facilities for those that fit our case definition for COVID-19 infections. If anyone has any symptoms indicating a possible infection, please proceed to any of our public laboratories to get tested. We are also still operating our 10 sample collection sites at the level of our LGAs and encourage residents to proceed to these centres to get their samples taken if they feel ill or have been exposed to anyone who has an infection. It is also important to reiterate that our private laboratories are still available for those who want to test outside of the public health response.

“Consequently, all Lagos residents should proceed to any of our public health facilities to receive these vaccines for free and at any of our 30 private priority health facilities to access them for an administrative fee of N4,500 per dose.

“Our approach to mitigating the effects of the ongoing wave of the COVID-19 pandemic include the following:

” Increasing the percentage of vaccinated residents of Lagos State from 1.6% to 30% within one year. I have specifically mandated the Lagos State Ministry of Health to administer 8 million doses to 4 million residents by the 25th of December 2021 under the Count Me In campaign. We have deployed a robust strategy that involves the private sector to improve access to vaccines.

“We are launching 30 private priority sites for those who want to be vaccinated within a private health facility. While vaccination at public centres remains free, there is an administration fee (N4,500 per dose and N6,000 for two doses) at private centres. To register for the vaccination, please visit the registration portal at https://nphcda.vaccination.gov.ng/

“Over the next couple of days, the Lagos State Government will release policies to facilitate the uptake of vaccines to achieve desirable herd immunity.”

The Guidelines for Social Events and Gatherings During the Festive Period

All Social Events must be duly registered to obtain Event Safety Clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission website: www.lasgsafetyreg.com prior to holding; and the guidelines set out below must be strictly adhered to.

o Where possible events should be held outdoors.

o Occupancy limit at any event must not exceed 60% of maximum design capacity of the event centre.

o Every attendee of a social gathering MUST present their Vaccination Cards or digital bar code page showing at least first dose but preferably double dose full vaccination.

o In unvaccinated people, a negative PCR within 72 hours will be an exemption.

o Everybody, irrespective of vaccination status, MUST be subject to Rapid Diagnostic test (Antigen) to be conducted AT THE EVENT VENUE OR within 24hrs prior to the event at designated laboratories. (Request for rapid tests at the venue requires an application through the Safety Commission).

o Under 18 years of age are unvaccinated and the above applies.

o Guests and service providers with high temperature (above 37.5) are to be politely turned back and referred to paramedics or the emergency response team on ground.

o All guests and service providers at the event must wear a nose mask or face shield before entry.

o All guests and service providers must endeavour to wash their hands before entering the venue or use hand sanitisers after which temperature checks should be carried out.

o Hand sanitisers to be positioned at the entry point and different spots within the venue.