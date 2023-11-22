Senate to revise laws of the federation

Adekunle Adesuji, Abuja

Senate has directed it’s standing committees on Judiciary ,Human Rights and legal matters to immediately interface with the office of the Attorney General of the Federation to initiate the process of revising the laws of the federation of Nigeria ,2004.

Senate’s decision was sequel to the motion sponsored by Senator Kaka Shehu lawan who moved motion for the revising of the laws through a motion ,arguing that the compilation is an exercise carried out under the authority of the Attorney General subject to the approval of the National Assembly through an Act.

According to him, “the laws of the federation of Nigeria 2004 was subsequently approved by the National Assembly through the Revised Edition Act, 2007 which replaced the Revised Edition Act 1990”.

He mainatined that the laws consists of 16 volumes,with each volume being made up of several statutes organised in alphabetical order.

He reminded his colleagues that there was an attempt at the revising in 2010 which failed because it didn’t have the backing of the National Assembly.

He argued that the laws of the federation have not been revised for 19 years and as such, all the laws enacted from 2003 till date remain excluded from the compilation.

“the continued non-revision of the laws has not only left numerous statutes out of compilation ,but also retained many repealed statutes with the attendant confusion and other negative impacts “.

According to senator Kaka, the non-compilation of the laws is long overdue and as such will be in the interest of democracy to commence the review process without further delay for also the benefit of students ,lecturers ,researchers ,lawyers and legislators.

The upper legislative chamber consequently directed the committee to expedite actions ,stressing that the laws is an alphabetical compilation operative in Nigeria that lights to be updated on a regular basis.