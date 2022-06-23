Senate Sustains Indictment Report of mismanagement of N633 million against Federal College of Agric, Ibadan

By Adekunle Adesuji

Senate through its Committee on Senate Committee on Public Account on Wednesday sustained report of Auditor General of the Federation which alleged mismanagement of over N633 million by the Federal College of Agriculture, Moor Plantation, Ibadan.

The Committee Chaired by Senator Mathew Urhogbide took the decision after the failure of the Federal College of Agriculture, to appear and make presentation before the Senate Panel.

The queries are in the 2018 report of Auditor General’s of the Federation submitted to the National Assembly.

It was learnt that series of invitations to agency the College of Agriculture which were not honored.

Speaking on the development, the Chairman of the Committee said, ” since they have been invited and have failed to appear, we are going to take the position of auditir general of the Federation on Federal College of Agriculture, Moor Plantation, Ibadan .

” They have been sent reminder , they have to 15 queries to respond in 2018 Auditir general report . The head of this agency known the consequences. If there is any refund in the queries , it must be made to the government purse.”

The queries ranging from payment of N59.8 million which could not be traced to the college’s store record, irregularities in the award of N23 million contract , non remittance of N9 7 million Internally Generated Revenue, Award of Contract to the tune of N32 million which above approved threshold , irregularities in the award of N193 million contract , N247 million payment without adequate supporting documents, payment vouchers of N22 million not presented for audit , payment of N1.2 million in violation of Federal government E-payment policy.

Others are payment of N9 million for consultancy fee without due , non – deduction of Statutory VAT and Withholding Tax of N4.4 million.

Findings showed the Federal College of Agric , Moor Plantation, Ibadan failed to submit any response on the query which has been on their table for the past five years.