Senate summons works minister over deplorable old Oyo-Ogbomoso road

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday at plenary summoned the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, over the deplorable condition of the Old Oyo-Ogbomosho road in Oyo State.

The Upper chamber took the decision following a motion of urgent public importance, raised by Senator AbdulFatai Buhari (APC Oyo North) at the commencement of the plenary.

Buhari expressed concerns over the hardship faced by travelers due to the poor state of the road, which he said serves as a crucial link between the Southern and Northern regions of the country.

He pointed out that despite major repairs carried out on the road by the federal government over a decade ago, it remained in disrepair, thereby causing rampant accidents and leaving travellers stranded in long traffic jams, especially due to the presence of articulated vehicles.

“For over 10 years, despite the federal government initiating major repairs on the road, it remains in a deplorable state, resulting in regular accidents and daily gridlock caused by articulated vehicles,” he said.

Senators, who contributed to the debate, called on the federal government to take urgent action on the road, especially due to its economic values being the link between the Southern and Northern parts of the country.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, asked the Minister of Works to appear before the Senate Committee on Works, to explain the delays and abandonment of the road project.

He also directed the Senate Committee on Works to report to the plenary within three weeks after engaging the Minister.

