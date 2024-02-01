Senate summons CBN Gov, Cardoso on state of economy , free fall of naira

By Ignatius Okorocha and Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday summoned the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) , Olayemi Cardoso , to appear before it on Tuesday next week on state of economy and free flow of Naira at the forex market.

The Upper chamber’s invitation to the apex bank’s governor was done through its committee on Banking , Insurance and other Financial Institutions.

The Committee Chaired by Senator Adetokunbo Abiru ( APC Lagos East) , hurriedly met on Wednesday when Naira plummeted to N1,520 to a US dollar and resolved to summon the CBN governor on way out.

Speaking with journalists after the committee had hurried held a meeting behind closed door ,Senator Abiru said the state of the economy, especially the inflation index was of great concern to the law makers.

He said “We have held a meeting this afternoon essentially to focus on the direction of the Nigerian economy .

“We are all living witnesses of what is going on. Underlining the major issue of the economy is the way the inflation index has been and of course it is a major concern to us .

“We have deliberated among ourselves. Critical issues were addressed and we believe that the next line of action is to summon the governor of the Central Bank on Tuesday at 3 O’clock to brief us properly on the state of the economy.

” That we have resolved and will communicate to the governor of the Central Bank after which we will have further communication with members of the Press.

.As Reps ask Nigeria Customs to stop smuggling of vehicles

.Approve N5.079trn revenue target for agency

The House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise has asked the Comptroller-General of NIgeria Customs Service NCS Mr Adewale Adeniyi to stop the smuggling of vehicles through the nation’s porous borders

The House also approved the revenue target of N5.079 trillion set by the agency as its 2024 revenue target and commended its 2023 revenue of N3.669 trillion statutorily paid into the consolidated revenue fund of the federation

Chairman of the House Committee Hon.Leke Abejide gave the charge to the CGC and other top officials of the agency during the 2024 Budget defense and review of the 2023 Budget of the agency by the House Committee.

He urge the agency to tackle issues of smuggling and border crimes and strengthen relationship with host communities.

The lawmaker also asked the NIgeria Customs Service NCS to align its budget to the principles of accountability and probity in the use of public resources.

The House Committee Chairman and some other lawmakers also ask the agency to tackle issues of proliferation of arms and light weapons and commended the agency for budgeting hugely for capital projects across the states of the nation.

In his remarks, the Comptroller-General of NIgeria Customs Service NCS Mr Adewale Adeniyi said that agency working collaboratively with other agencies of government to stop the smuggling of vehicles in the nations borders.

He said that the agency had set a revenue target of N5.079 trillion in 2024 to ensure there is revenue to the government to fund the national budgets

He also hinted that the agency is seeking for the approval N706.4 trillion budget of the agency for cargo tracking, decongestion of the Seaports, personnel emoluments and execution of capital projects.

The Committee Chairman Hon Abejide who said that the Committee is committed approval of funds to strengthen the agency urged the Chief executive officer to embrace electronic custom in his operations.