Senate set to pass N1.1trn FCT budget as bill scales second reading

Favour Ishember, Abuja and Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Senate has passed for second reading, a bill seeking to authorise issuance of N1.1trillon from the Federal Capital Territory(FCT)statutory revenue account.

The passage of the bill for second reading, followed its presentation by Sen.Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti), at plenary on Thursday.

Opeyemi giving highlights of the FCT Appropriation Bill said N140 billion was earmarked for personnel cost,while N280 billon was for overhead cost.

According to him, N726 billon is for capital projects.

He said the trust of the FCT administration budget, commencing from Jan 1 to Dec 31 was to provide effective and most enduring service-oriented administration for completion of ongoing projects for residents of the FCT.

He said emphasis has been placed on the completion of ongoing projects for the good of FCT residents.

Deputy President of Senate Barau Jibrin(APC-Kano) commended the Minister of FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike for presenting the budget on time, saying that the early presentation was a good start for the FCT administration.

He urged the lawmakers to give the bill expeditious passage given the plan and proposed programmes outlined by the minister during his meeting with the senators.

Sen.Ned Nwoko (PDP-Delta) said it was good for the senate to give expeditious passage , giving the issues that required attention in the FCT.

Sen. Binos Yaroe

(PDP,-Adamawa) said the FCT minister was a performing minister, hence the need to give the bill expeditious passage to ensure execution of projects and other services in the FCT.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio,after the bill was read for second reading, assured that the bill, presented earlier than usual would be expeditiously considered and passed to encourage the Minister of the FCT to advance reforms in the nation’s capital.

The bill, was thereafter referred to the Committee on FCT for further legislative inputs and to report back on the next legislative season

..Wike confirms FG’s approval for purchase of surveillance equipment to track kidnappers in Abuja

however, The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has restated that security agencies in the territory lack digital tracking tools, as his Administration has secured a presidential approval to provide drones and other surveillance equipment to track kidnappers in the nation’s capital city.

Wike who stated this in a television interview monitored in Abuja on Thursday

said; “It is unfortunate to say this, that mostly the security agencies, in particular I will say, the Police here, are not adequately equipped.

“In fact, you cannot believe that the Police Command of the FCT do not even have ordinary tracking device. Not only them, even the FCT Command of the Department of State Services do not even have”

“And the only one they have is at the headquarters. So, if there are things to do, they have to go to the headquarters, which is not supposed to be. Luckily, I told Mr President that look, we have to do something, and there must be the emergency procurement of these equipment.

“In fact, that is one of the approval Mr President gave to us that we said look, we are going to purchase our own drones to help in surveillance and in operations, particularly within these boundaries that the topography is so bad, is so hilly, and where you have the forests.

“We have made sure that it is provided for in the 2024 statutory budget. I briefed the National Assembly yesterday on this and they were highly elated”, he said.

The FCT Administration had consequently applied to the Bureau of Public Procurement BPP for emergency procurement but which was denied until the presidential intervention in January, Wike said.