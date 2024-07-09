Senate set to Amend  bill on Violence Against Persons ( Prohibition ) Act

..As Bill passes second reading in Senate

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Senate Tuesday passed for second reading, a bill seeking for an Act to repeal the violence against persons ( prohibition) Act 2015 and enact the violence against persons ( prohibition ) Bill 2024 .

In his lead debate on the general principles of the bill, the sponsor, Senator Isah Jibrin (APC Kogi East) , said the bill seeks to eliminate violence in private and public life, prohibit all forms of violence against persons and to provide maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders and for related matters, 2024.

He said the Act was enacted in 2015 against the backdrop of the rising cases of violence, especially domestic violence against women.

“The initial Bill sought protection for women from (male domination) violence.

“In the face of opposition to its obvious gender bias nature, the promoters renamed it, tinkered with some of its provisions, introduced seemingly gender-neutral language, and successfully obtained its passage.

“It’s explanatory memorandum states that it prohibits all forms of violence against persons in private and public life and provides protection and remedies for victims and punishment of offenders.

“Upon close scrutiny of the Act, it becomes obvious that it contains provisions that are inimical to the realization of its objectives.

“This underscores the necessity for a holistic reform of the Act to bring the provisions in line with the realities of societal change and drafting standards to effective dispensation of justice”, he said .

After passage of the bill for second reading , the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, referred it to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for further legislative action and report back in six weeks.