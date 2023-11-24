Senate seeks Nigeria’s inclusion in $147bn global bitumen market

.As Reps quiz PTAD over recovery of UK investments with N437m paid to agents.

.Ask NBTE to increase revenue paid to CRF

Jonas Ezieke and Adekunle Adesuji,Abuja

Senate on has embarked on legislative move of including Nigeria in the $147billion global bitumen market with passage for second reading , a bill seeking for establishment of Bitumen Development Commission .

Nigeria as stated in the bill sponsored by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim , has quantum of 5.9trillion barrels ( 938billion m³) of global in – place Bitumen and heavy oil resources , second to Venezuela .

He specifically informed the Senate that more than 80% of the resources are found in Canada , United States of America , Venezuela and Nigeria .

But lamented that while other countries blessed with the Natural resources are exploiting it through required legislations or legal frameworks , Nigeria’ has no legal framework for such exploration with attendant untapped opportunities and huge market loss .

Therefore according to him, ” the objectives of the Bill includes: the need to develop a legal framework for the regulation of the Bitumen development in Nigeria; to prevent unconventional sources from taking advantage of research-enhanced applications over other competitors; and to lead innovation and resource-based strategy in the development of bitumen in Nigeria.

“The Bill will also ensure effective utilisation of over 38 billion reserve of bitumen in Nigeria; and to promote economic diversification policy of the Federal Government”.

He added that the Bill among other reasons, seeks to restrict the activities of the commission to its regulatory and cordinating functioons , specifically as it relates to the Develooment of Bitumen in Nigeria .

Ondo State alone according to him , has the highest deposit in Africa with an estimated value of $42billion which are aside from depisits in Ogun State , Edo , Lagos and Akwa- Ibom States .

” The proposed Bitumen Development Commission when established , would fastrack the development of Bitumen in Nigeria , make her a key player in the $147billion global market and create instant 12, 000 jobs for Nigerians .

” It would also help Government at various levels to put in place asphalted roads in various communities .

” Out of the 200, 000 kilometres of roads in Nigeria , only 20, 000 are asphalted even with imported Bitumen which is not good and being addressed with the proposed commission” he said .

Many of the Senators who contributed to debate on the bill , concurred with Jimoh Ibrahim’s submissions , making the Senate as put to voice votes by its President , Godswill Akpabio , passed it for second reading .

Akpabio who commended Senator Jimoh Ibrahim for sponsorship of the development – driven bill, mandated the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals to make further legislative inputs on it and report back in a month’s time .

Meanwhile, The House of Representatives Committee on Finance has queried the Pension Transitional.Arrangement Directorate PTAD on the use of agents to recover about £25 million in invested funds by the agency in the United Kingdom and mandated the agency to provide the committee with details of the recovered funds and bank details of its lodgement.

Chairman of the House Committee Hon James Faleke issued the queries during the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper MTEF/FSP interactive session with. Ministries Departments and Agencies on Thursday at the National Assembly.

The lawmaker had asked why the agency would engage the services agents to repatriate the funds invested with Crown Agents of the United Kingdom with N437 million against the international best practices on funds recovery

He asked the agency officials if it was right to waste pensioners and tax payers money on such recovery on agents whereas the global practice is to use the staff of the legal department of the agency for such recoveries.

The All Progressives Congress APC lawmaker said that the House Committee is concerned about the plight of pensioners in Nigeria who are supposed to be benefitiaries of such invested funds but are being owed many months of arrears of salaries and even allowances by the agency.

He said:” the PTAD is not a revenue generating agency but there is this fund that is meant for pensioners that we are concerned about.

“How do you use recovery agent to recover such funds. It was alleged that retirees are being owed about N30 million in pension arrears?”.

But the Executive Secretary of the PTAD Dr Chioma Ejikeme said that the funds in question was meant to be transferred to the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria and the Federal Civil Service Commission.

She further told the House Committee that the agency in 2018 got a presidential approval to transfer the funds from the Crown Agents to the agency.

She added that they used the £1 Million pounds out of the recovered funds to offset the liabilities of some privatized government agencies.

The House Committee also grilled the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education NBTE and asked the agency to increase its internally generated revenue paid into the consolidated revenue fund of the federation.