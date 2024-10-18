Senate seeks better deal for Nigeria from €2.6trn global mkt

Ignatius Okorocha, Chidinma Uchegbu,and Jonas Ezieke

The factoring, assignments and receivables financing bill scaled second reading in the second reading in the Senate on Thursday.

The Bill is to enable Nigeria tap into €2.6 trillion global factoring market.

The Chairman Senate committee on Banking, Insurance and other financial institutions, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru who sponsored the bill said it presents one of the best opportunities to introduce something new and impactful into the regulatory environment for MSMEs in Nigeria.

According to him, the passage of the Bill will not only promote a suitable regulatory and legal environment to support the rapid development of factoring services, but would also contribute towards integrating Nigeria into the global factoring market and enable it tap into €2.6 trillion global factoring market.

“Despite the increasing prominence of factoring globally and in Africa, Nigeria is yet to tap into this financing mechanism. According to the Afreximbank, which is the major promoter of factoring in Africa, the continent accounted for less than 1 per cent of global factoring volumes in 2017. The Bank also noted that factoring volumes in Africa grew from Euro 14.9 billion in 2009 to approximately Euro 22.3 billion in 2017, with most of those volumes concentrated in South Africa, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Mauritius, and Kenya. Enacting this Bill into law is a critical step in positioning Nigeria to take advantage of the African factoring market which is above €41.8 billion now and is expected to reach €50 billion by 2025. This would go a long way in closing the trade/MSMEs finance gap in the country,” he said.

Abiru added that debt factoring has gained global recognition as a financing mechanism because it helps with improving a company’s cash flows and enhanced credit management.

“It also enables a company to have increased competitiveness in the global marketplace, especially in structured trade finance. In Nigeria, for instance, the Central Bank of Nigeria (“CBN”) recognises debt factoring as one of the permissible activities of finance companies and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (“NEPC”) has also introduced factoring and forfeiting as instruments for the financing of export and trade to boost the volumes of export from the country. It is for that reason that this bill is being sponsored to create a regulatory framework that would facilitate the development of debt factoring as an alternative means of financing for domestic and international trades in Nigeria and to provide an enabling environment for it to thrive,” he said.

He said the Bill has no financial implication and no compendium is attached as required by Order 76 (3) of the Senate Standing Orders, 2023 as amended and urged the senators to support the Bill to be read a second time.

The Bill was subsequently read for the second time and referred to the committee for public hearing.

Meanwhile, Federal Government has promised that it will work more closely with the private sector to actualise its eight priority areas.

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima stated this at the closing ceremony of this year’s Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#30) in Abuja yesterday.

The Vice President who was represented by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said from the inception of this administration, the government understood and accepted that partnership with the private sector was essential for the country’s economic growth and development.

According to him, “Over the last three days, this summit has facilitated deep and meaningful conversations among public, private, and civil society leaders.

“Together, we have created an environment of mutual respect and dialogue. This understanding has informed our engagement with the Summit process, which has generated many policy recommendations for government action.”

The vice president said it is clear that implementing the current administration’s priorities, particularly the eight priority areas enumerated in the Renewed Hope Agenda, which is the administration’s strategy for repositioning the economy for macroeconomic stability, growth, and development, requires the support of all Nigerians.

He said that the government is waiting for the recommendations arising from the summit with a pledge that they would be implemented.

The Chairman of NESG, Mr. Niyi Yusuf, at a post summit media conference listed three take aways from the summit to include that the country is going through difficult times, but there is a need to stay the course and nurture the seed, that there is a huge private sector capital on the continent waiting for government to tap into for development and that opportunities are beyond Nigeria, as Nigeria has signed on to the African Continental Free trade Agreement (ACfTA), “so instead of a market of 220 million people, now we have a market of over four billion,” he said.

Speaking during one of the sessions on Race to 2030: capitalising the sub-national Action towards meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Executive Secretary, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, (NPHCDA), Dr Muyi Aina, said Nigeria is still far from meeting the SDGs.

He said only 10 per cent of the country’s 40,000 primary healthcare centres are functional, and called on all, particularly the private sector to support the government

Also to ensure effective, efficient and transparent service procurement system in Nigeria, the House of Representatives has called for an urgent upward review of budgetary allocation to the Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP.

The House therefore, urged the Federal Government through the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning to immediately review the budgetary allocation of the BPP in line with current realities in subsequent budget estimates to enable it discharge its mandates successfully.

Lawmakers also mandated its Committee on Public Procurement to conduct a thorough oversight and

recommend appropriate measures that will enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the Bureau

and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent National Importance moved by

Hon Hon. Unyime Idem on the floor of the House at plenary.

In his lead debate on the motion, Hon Idem emphasized the need for the attainment of transparency, competitiveness, cost effectiveness, value-for-money

and professionalism in the public sector procurement system across the country.

He further explained that the Public Procurement Act 2007 established the Bureau of Public Procurement as the

regulatory authority responsible for the monitoring and oversight of public procurement as well as harmonizing the

existing government policies and practices by regulating, setting standards as well as developing the legal

framework and professional capacity for public procurement in the country.

The House further noted that the Bureau is empowered to, among other things, oversee over 800 Ministries,

Departments and Agencies (MDAs), to ensure the implementation of established procurement policies,

and due process compliance;

The Green Chamber, thereafter emphasized the need to ensure monitoring and surveillance of Federal Government Procurement Procedures and ongoing projects across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

According to the lawmakers, they are “aware that the budgetary allocation for the Bureau in the Appropriation Act, 2024 is N2,200, 000,000.00(two billion, two hundred million naira) only.

The House also expressed concern that the existing funds provided for the Bureau is grossly inadequate to meet the extensive responsibilities of the procurement audits, monitoring and surveillance in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the six geopolitical zones of the nation;

Meanwhile the House also raised serious concerns that given the prevailing trend of procurement irregularities in Nigeria, constituting over 70% of corruption in the public sector, there is an increasing need to ensure the implementation of procurement policies, and due process compliance, in line with global best practices

The House said it was aware that the increasing rate of procurement irregularities in the public sector necessitates urgent measures for effective monitoring to ensure value-for-money, transparency, competitiveness and professionalism.