Senate Rules out automatic ‘bow and go’ tradition for Ministerial nominees , begins screening on Monday

ADEKUNLE ADESUJI, Abuja

Senate, will on Monday, next week begin screening for the 28 ministerial nominees by President Bola Tinubu as the lawmakers ruled out the automatic “now and go” tradition except where necessary.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, made this known while addressing Journalists after the plenary and said there’s going to be thorough screening for each of the nominees.

He said the Red Chamber had to postpone its annual long recess, which ought to have started on Thursday to enable lawmakers to screen the nominees for as long as the exercise would take them.

He said the screening exercise this time around will be thorough and it will not be just ‘bow and go’.

According to him “the 10th Senate will “scrutinize the character, personality and ability of every nominee.

“Thorough screening for anybody who will be minster entails he/she must have ideas about everything, but in core specialties like health, judiciary, yes the minister must be a professional”.

“The character of the nominees must carry the resume, but we will not manufacture questions and allegations against anyone.”

Senator Adaramodu advised that now that the names of the nominees have been read out, anyone who has anything against them like petitions can channel such to the right quarters in the Senate.

On allegations on some nominees like former governors with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC cases, he said all the nominees have gone through security screening checks from the executive.

He said: “However, if there is any red flag raised, we will look into it, re- emphsising that Nigerians will never be disappointed by the Senate as “the team will bring oxygen”.

The spokesman said, “Although the Senate is not supposed to sit on Mondays, because of the importance attached to this national assignment, we have suspended all our rules for them to commence the exercise next Monday.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng