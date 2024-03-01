Senate reverses self, approves bill to extend NASS workers service to 65 years

The Senate has passed a bill for extension of service for employees of National Assembly from 60 to 65 years.

The bill, which had been passed at the House of Representatives, was passed for concurrence by the Senate on Thursday at plenary, after it was earlier declined concurrence by the senate on February 22.

The bill, titled: ”A Bill for an Act to make provision for retirement age of staff of National Assembly Service and For Other related Matters” was re-presented for concurrence by Leader of Senate, Bamidele Opeyemi.(APC-Ekiti).

Opeyemi in his debate, said that corrections had been made on the bill with proper and more extensive inputs in the various clauses.

He said special regards had also been paid to global best practices, including the definition of who a legislative officer is, in civilised and more advanced democracies, especially the U.S. and United Kingdom.

“These countries had adopted the standard we want to adopt, in terms of need to establish and strengthen institutional memories by ensuring a certain retirement age threshold for legislative officials.”

Opeyemi said he had done a lead debate and hence, urged the senate to pass the bill for concurrence.