Senate rejects motion to release Nnamdi Kanu

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Senate has rejected a motion to release from the detention the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The motion which was moved by Senator Osita Izunaso (Imo West) sought to address the constant sit-at-home order enforced by unknown gunmen in the South-East.

The lawmaker, in the motion co-sponsored by other lawmakers from the South-East, noted that the senators were aware that thousands of innocent lives had been lost since the action started, and properties worth over a trillion had been destroyed resulting in investors leaving the region.

He said, “The sit-at-home civil disobedience actions in the South-East have led to the disruption/destruction of economic activities and immeasurable financial losses for businesses, workers, and the local economy. Because, when people are forced to stay at home and businesses remain closed, productivity declines and income is reduced, affecting livelihoods and economic growth.

“The “sit-at-home” protests disrupt the education of students, leading to missed classes and delays in academic progress. And such prolonged disruptions have long-term effects on students’ learning outcomes and educational development; Disturbed that disruption of essential public services, such as healthcare, transportation, and waste disposal, continues to have a severe impact during “sit-at-home” protests which adversely affect the well-being and safety of the general population living in the South-East.”

IPOB had in August 2021 declared a sit-at-home order every Monday across the South-East to protest the continued detention of Kanu. The separatist group eventually suspended the order.

However, the leader of a faction of IPOB, Simon Ekpa, has continued to declare sit-at-home orders in the region despite the exercise being suspended by the IPOB faction led by Kanu.

Residents of the five South-East states: Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia and Anambra have constantly been killed, maimed and attacked by gunmen enforcing the civil order for stepping out on Mondays and other days in violation of the order.

.Avoid South East region, IPOB warns Asari Dokubo

however,The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has warned Asari Dokubo and his alleged group to steer clear of South East or face the wrath of the pro-Biafra group.

A statement Wednesday by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful expressed shock that Nigeria media and Igbo political leaders are mute over the formation of militia, headed by Alhaji Asari Dokubo, whom it alleged his militia is among the groups that are causing mayhem across Igbo land.

The statement read: “The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, led by Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, wish to draw the attention of our people to what is happening and what is about to happen.

“It is unfortunate that Nigeria media and Igbo political leaders are mute over the formation of Militia headed by Alhaji Asari Dokubo.

“The group which is among the groups causing mayhem that is sweeping across Igbo land. When IPoB launched Eastern Security Network, ESN in December 2020 to protect our bushes and forests from terrorists, the Nigeria media and some Igbo politicians were against our self-defense project.

“Most of our people did not foresee what we saw then but were deceived to downgrade the danger facing our region from herdsmen with connivance of Nigeria security agents.

“But today, ESN has managed to secure our bushes and forests for our people to go back to farms, which was hitherto impossible due to Fulani massacring activities.

“Currently, Biafrans, particularly Ndigbo, are confronted with threats from the Militia group.

“Unfortunately, some prominent Igbo men and women are behaving as if they are not aware of the dangers ahead. The ongoing insecurity in our region are masterminded by the fifth columnists and their militias. Their agenda are; first to make peaceful Biafra agitation look violent before the international community.

“Their second agenda is to create an unsafe environment in order to discourage our people from bringing their investment home even as they are being victimized in Nigeria”.

.Trader shot dead, many injured as sit-at-home protest rocks Enugu

.Ogbete main market closed

One person was shot dead while others sustained bullet wounds as protesting traders clashed with police and soldiers in Enugu.

The traders were protesting the sealing of shops by government agents over refusal of some traders to open shops on Monday.

An IPOB group had declared and held on that Mondays should remain days for sit-at-home in protest of the illegal arrest and continued detention of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government.

The protest which began since 2021 has continued throughout the South East zone and even in Asaba,Delta State.

Enugu government of Gov Peter Mbah had declared an end to the Monday sit-at-home citing its negative effects on the economy of the State as a major reason to end the exercise in the state.

Governor Peter Mbah who personally visited Aso Rock to appeal for the release of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu also held town hall meetings with major stakeholders to find best approach to stop the Monday sit-at-home.

Last Monday some shops were sealed at the popular Ogbete Market, an action that did not go down well with some traders who decided to embark on protest Wednesday morning.

Intervening security agents reportedly stormed the market shooting tear gas inside the market.

The resultant clash with the protesting traders who had earlier stormed the Enugu North Local Government Council led to the shooting in which a trader was reportedly gunned down.

Following the incident the entire market has been temporarily shutdown to forestall further breakdown of law and order.