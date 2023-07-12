Senate President assures Turkey of continued Bilateral Relations with Nigeria

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio on Wednesday assured the Turkish Government of the readiness of the Federal Government to sustain the bilateral agreement reached between Nigeria and Turkey in the area of education, health and military collaboration to fight terrorism and insecurity.

He also promised that The10th Senate will do everything humanly possible to ensure that the agelong bilateral relations and collaboration in critical sectors continue in the overall interest of the two countries.

Akpabio stated this while receiving in courtesy, the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Hidayet Bayraktar, in his office.

According to him” onbehalf of the leadership of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I welcome you to the Senate. We are very happy and delighted to receive you and your team in the Senate. Nigeria and Turkey have very cordial bilateral relationship in the area of education and military.

“Both countries are currently being faced with insecurity and terrorism, but you have the experience and that is why you have been able to deal with it in a decisive manner”, he noted.

Speaking further, Akpabio stated,” No nation can do it alone and that why there is the need for cooperation and collaboration in the area of healthcare and other sectors and not only in military hardwares. We need each other to overcome our security challenges and I commend the Turkish Parliament for standing by its people to fight terrorism and insecurity.

The President of the Senate espoused the need for the people to be united to fight terrorism and insecurity in Africa. We would be delighted to visit the Turkey Parliament for exchange of parliamentary ideas. The Senate will do everything to ensure that this cooperation continues in the overall interest of the two countries.

Earlier in his speech, the Turkish Ambassador congratulated Senator Akpabio on his emergence as the President of the 10th Senate. He assured the Senate leadership of improved bilateral relations between Nigeria and Turkey and more support from the Turkish government in order to improve on the diverse sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

In another development, President of the Senate also received in courtesy, Rev Father Innocent Jooji, of the Abuja Catholic Diocese.

Rev Father Jooji, who stood in for the Arch Bishop of Abuja, Rev Ignatius Kaigama, said he came to deliver a congratulatory message on behalf of the Archbishop to Senator Akpabio, on his emergence as the President of the Senate.

He assured President of the Senate of more prayers for his success, his family and the National Assembly at large. He prayed for a better Nigeria under the current leaders at all levels.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng