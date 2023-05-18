Senate Presidency: Akpabio takes campaign to NNPP, LP.

Frontline contenders for the Senate Presidency, Senators Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin on Wednesday took their ongoing consultations to the national secretariats of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Labour Party (LP) in Abuja.

Senators Akpabio and Barau led other Senators under the aegis of The Stability Group in continuation of their ongoing meetings with critical stakeholders across party lines.

Addressing the National Working Committee (NWC) of the NNPP, led by its acting national chairman, Abba -Kawu Ali, Senator Akpabio said the Stability Group is determined to secure the support of the leadership of the eight opposition parties who have members-elect in the Senate ahead of June 13 Inauguration.

He said: “Membership of the Stability Group cuts across party lines and we are doing extensive consultations. We have never had a situation where we have eight political parties like we are going to have in the 10th National Assembly.

“In the House, we are blind to party affiliations and that’s why we are moving to meet our leaders. I thank you for receiving us. I want to thank your national leader, Engr Musa Kwankwaso for the meeting he is having with our President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and I hope the meeting will be fruitful, for the progress of the nation.”

Senator representing Borno South and Director–General of the Akpabio Campaign Organisation, Mohammed Ali Ndume, said his Group has secured the signatures of 69 members backing the aspiration of Senators Akpabio- Jubrin ticket.

He said: “We want you to support this Stability Group we have 69 Senators-elect who have signed. It isn’t about Akpabio or Jibrin. What the country needs now is stability and that’s why we called the group Stability Group.”

In his response, the acting National Chairman of the NNPP described the Akpabio-Jubrin as a formidable ticket and assured the duo of the support of the lawmakers on the platform of his party.

“I know you are a formidable team. As Governor of Akwa- Ibom State, we know how you performed. We know you are competent. So, we are supporting you based on your record. We will support your ambition to be the President of the 10th National Assembly. But I urge your team not to fail Nigerians, especially the youth in the area of employment,” he said.

Addressing the National Working Committee of the Labour Party, Senator Akpabio pleaded with opposition parties currently at the Election Petition Tribunal to sheathe their swords and join hands in supporting the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and also support the aspiration of The Stability Group to produce the leadership of the 10th Assembly.

Responding the national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, commended the Stability Group for extending their hands of fellowship to opposing parties’ leadership.

“It is uncommon for a political party in power to consider accommodating the opposition. It is an indication that our democracy is growing. I want to say very clearly that in most of our engagements with our senators, we haven’t given them any directives. We don’t want to be dictating to them where they should go.

“Two of my senators are here. Ireti Kingibe isn’t here but we shall whisper to her. We need a vibrant legislature to promote our democracy, we hope yours will be a departure from what we have. Every government policy must be such that will affect our people positively.

“The Constitution in chapter two states that the welfare of the people and security shall be the primary responsibility of government. My appeal is that we give attention to the welfare of Nigerians and the leadership of the Senate can help to make that a national priority.”

The LP chairman, however, restated his party reservations about the outcome of the last general elections.

“We have no doubt in Akpabio’s capacity to lead the Senate,” he said.

