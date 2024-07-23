Senate passes bill for IGP to remain in office till tenure elapses

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Senate has passed a bill to enable a person appointed to the office of the Inspector-General of Police to remain in office until the end of the term stipulated in the letter of appointment.

This followed the expeditious passage of the bill during plenary after the presentation of the lead debate on the general principles of the bill by the sponsor and Senate Leader, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele.

The bill is titled “A Bill for an Act to amend the Police Act and for Other Related Matters.”

Presenting the bill, Bamidele said that the bill was read for the first time on July 23.

He said that the bill sought to enable a person appointed to the office of Inspector-General of Police to remain in office until the end of the term stipulated in the letter of appointment.

“The bill aims to revolutionise police operation by enhancing accountability, modernising policing method and fostering a more harmonious relationship between the police and the community.

Contributing, Sen. Seriake Dickson (PDP-Bayelsa) said “What this senate is being invited to endorse is that by this appointment if passed, the person will stay in office for 10 years.

“This senate should rather think of a holistic review of the police act aimed at strengthening the institution and insulating it from political pressures.

“We should elevate the office of the inspector-general to a level of justices of the supreme Court.”

Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau said that there was no ambiguity in the intendment of the bill.

The bill was thereafter passed by the upper chamber after the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio called for a voice vote.