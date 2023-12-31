Senate Passes 2024 budget, increase budget by N1. 2 trillion

By Adekumle Adesuji, Abuja

The Senate has jerked 2024 budget from N27. 5 trillion to N28. 7 trillion submitted by President Bola Tinubu submitted to National Assembly.

Th passage of the budget was sequel to consideration of report submitted by Senate Committee on Appropriations chaired by Senator Adeola Olamilekan.

After the consideration of the budget report, it was passed into through voice votes.

The upper legislative chamber also pegged the benchmark of oil price at $77.96 per barrel of crude oil to reflect the current market values of the product in the international market.

The federal lawmakers approved the oil production rate of 1.78 million barrels per day and the exchange rate of N800 to a US dollar.

The GDP growth rate was pegged at 3.88 per cent and the budget deficit was approved at N9.18 trillion.

Olamilekan, while presenting the report, recommended that N1.7 trillion be approved for Statutory Transfers and N8 2 trillion be approved for Debt service.

The committee chairman also recommended that N8.7 trillion be approved as recurrent (non-debt) expenditure and N9.9 trillion be approved as capital expenditure.

He explained to his colleagues that the increase of N1. 2 trillion in the appropriation was due to request for additional funding of items which were not listed in the Appropriation Bill as submitted by President Tinubu.

The breakdown of budget as approved by the Senate is as follows;

Aggregate Expenditure -N28,777,404,073,861

Statutory Transfers -N1,742,786,788,150

Recurrent Expenditure – N8,768,513,380,852

Capital Expenditure – N9,995,143,298,028

GDP – 3.88 %