Senate Panel Uncovers  N16bn Smuggled into Ministry of Environment budget

Adekunle Adesuji,Abuja

Senate Committee on Environment has how N16 billion was smuggled into the Ministry of Environment 2022 budget .

The Chairman of the Committee on Environment, Senator Ike Ekweremadu gave the hint during budget presentation before Senate Committee on Appropriation on Monday.

He lamented that N6 billion was included in the Ministry budget in last year budget.

He added that in the budget of the Ministry for 2022 N16 billion was included in the loan which the servicing will start in 2023 and the beneficiaries of loans were 21 states not even Federal government.