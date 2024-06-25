Senate never proposed new aircraft for Tinubu, Shettima – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has denied claims that the 10th Senate was proposing the procurement of new aircraft for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Akpabio who addressed journalists in Maiduguri, described the claims as false. According to a Tuesday statement by his media aide, Jackson Udom, the Senate President was in Borno State to pay a condolence visit to Senator Tahir Monguno over the death of his father.

“I want to dispel the rumour that you are hearing that the Senate President said he will buy a new plane for the President and his Vice, irrespective of the fact that Nigerians are hungry or whatever,” Akpabio was quoted to have said.

“I never said that. I was actually in Zanzibar, Tanzania, It is the handiwork of propagandists and fifth columnists, who never see anything good in what we are doing. Be rest assured, pray for the government, have patience, and be assured that the combination of Tinubu and Shettima will bring wealth and prosperity to all.”

Akpabio said the claim was from propagandists and fifth columnists, stressing that the Senate was focused on delivering legislation that would support the actualisation of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He expressed satisfaction with the present security situation of Borno State, urging Nigerians to continue to pray for the present administration.

“I am happy to see that peace has returned to Borno, as a result of the handwork of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I want to tell the good people of Borno to continue to support the administration.”