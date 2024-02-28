Senate investigates N30trillion ‘Ways and Means loan’ by Buhari govt

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

In its avowed determination to unravel the circumstances leading to the whereabouts of the whooping sum of N30trillion loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria by the immediate past President Muhammad Buhari’s led government, the Senate Senate on Tuesday set up an adhoc committee to investigate the abuses on the loan.

Senator Jibrin Isah who represents Kogi East Senatorial District as Chairman of Senate Adhoc Committee to probe the humongous N30 trillion ‘Ways and Means’, which was released as loan to the Federal Government during the former President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The constitution of the Committee at Tuesday’s plenary was a follow-up of the adopted resolution on Tuesday last week, of the need to probe the ‘Ways and Means’ of the former President Buhari administration.

The ‘Ways and Means’ is an overdraft taken directly from the Central Bank of Nigeria to solve contingency needs of the nation following approval and directive of the executive arm of government which would have to be ratified by the parliament.

However, last week’s debate on ‘Ways and Means’ snowballed into confusion and rowdy session when the motion was raised without details of how the fund was spent, a development that infuriated Senator Ali Ndume representing Borno South Senatorial district who insisted that details of ‘Ways and Means’ must be provided according to parliamentary rules.

In his remark before announcing membership of the Committee, the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau who presided over the plenary in absence of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, lamented alleged reckless spending that had caused inflation in the country.

He said, ‘Ways and Means’ would continue to be recorded in the balance sheet of the Central Bank of Nigeria, until it is completely liquidated, while he tasked the committee to do a thorough job with a view to recover the fund.

He said: “According to statistics, broad money supply, which is a key parameter for key inflationary trends, increased from N78.3 to 78.4 trillion in 2023, the highest ever recorded in Nigeria.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s Ways and Means which provides direct lending to the Federal Government of Nigeria causes unprecedented liquidity in the economy and the current inflationary pressure that we are experiencing.

“The financial obligation to the CBN now stands at N30 trillion. The inability to repay this temporary accommodation by the Federal Government of Nigeria led to the regularization of a 40 year loan at 9 percent interest per annum.

“By implication, this debt will appear in the balance sheet of CBN for the next 40 years until liquidated. It is therefore imperative to interrogate the loans of the N30 trillion Ways and Means with a possibility of recovering whatever possible.”

They were given four weeks to turn in their report for legislative debate