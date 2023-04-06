Senate indicts NNPC over failure to provide details of crude oil worth N102bn delivered to Warri, Kaduna Refineries

By Adekunle Adesuji

Senate on Tuesday indicted Nigerian National Petroleum Coporation (NNPC) over poor record keeping for uplifting of crude Oil to Warri Refinery and Petrochemical company (WRPC) and Kaduna refinery and Petrochemical Company without necessary details or breakdown of what was delivered to respective companies worth about $376, 655,589 (N102.6 billion).

The indictment was sequel to the 2016 Auditor General report submitted and presented by Senator Mathew Uhroghide which was upheld by the Senate Chamber at the plenary session.

The query reads, ” from the review and examination of domestic Crude Oil Lifting sales profile presented for audit verification, it was noted that several deliveries were stated to be jointly lifted by or delivered to Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) and Kaduna refinery and Petrochemical Company without necessary details or breakdown of what was delivered to respective companies.

“From the examination carried out a total oil lifting of 8,399,017; bbls with a total sales values of $376, 655,589 (N102.6 billion) was stated to have been lifted jointly by these two companies.

” The failure to properly separate these deliveries and charge directly to each company makes it difficult to reconcile and account for each lifting.”

The Senate, therefore, upheld the recommendation of its Committee asking the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Kyari to ensure specific details of crude delivered to the two refineries for audit.

In addition, Senate upheld the indictment of 37 MDAs for violation of financial procedure in the country.

The Red Chamber also resolved to submit the report of the indictment to the Office of Secretary to the Government of Federation for further action .

The lawmakers are also considering a bill that will enforce the implementation of the outcome of the Auditor General report submitted to the National Assembly for consideration.

Addressing the newsmen after the adoption of the report by Senate, the Chairman of the Committee explained that some of them were a result of the evidence provided by the affected agencies.

He added that the auditor general of the Federation confirmed the evidence and they were duly discharged by the Committee.

He said that the Committee has not done anything outside the extant act guiding government expenditure in the country.

Meanwhile, Senate on Tuesday rescinded its decision on the financier of Kaduna-Kano railway project in the country from the China Exim Bank to the China Development Bank

and harmonized terms on the 2016-2018 federal government’s external borrowing plan for the project.

The National Assembly had in 2020 approved $22,798,446,773 loan for the railway modernisation project of the Kaduna-Kano segment.

The upper legislative chamber also approved relevant conditions provided in the harmonized term sheet, which includes Kaduna-Zaria-Kano segment, China Development Bank as the financier, 15 years as maturity with 2.7% and six months Euribor as interest rate as well as 0.4% as commitment fee and 0.5% as upfront fee, respectively.

These resolutions were sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Sadiq Umar during plenary.

Presenting the motion, Senator Umar noted that “the 2016-2018 federal government external borrowing (rolling) plan was approved by the Senate and the House of Representatives on March 5, 2020 and June 2, 2020 respectively.”

He also recalled that “the National Assembly approved the sum of $22,798,446,773 (twenty-two billion, seven hundred and ninety-eight million, four hundred and forty-six thousand, seven hundred and seventy-three United States Dollars) only under the 2016-2018 Medium Term External Borrowing (Rolling) plan.”

The lawmaker recalled the communication from the Federal Ministry of Finance requesting the approval of modifications to the financing proposal for the Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project (Kaduna-Kano segment) occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic whereof China Exim Bank withdrew its support to finance the project.

To secure the funds for the project, Senator Umar added that “the contractor, CCEC Nigeria Limited, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Transportation, engaged China Development Bank (CDB) as the new financier in the sum of $973,474,971.38 (nine hundred and seventy-three million, four hundred and seventy-four thousand, nine hundred and seventy-one hundred and thirty-eight cents, United States Dollars) only.

In his remarks, the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan clarified to his colleagues that the motion was not about a new loan, but rescission on the financier of an old external borrowing plan and the harmonized terms.

The Red Chamber, thereafter, unanimously approved the resolutions