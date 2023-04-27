Senate holds Public Hearing  46-year-old Atomic Energy Commission Act

By Adekunle Adesuji

Senate Committee on Science and Technology on Wednesday held a public for the amendment of obsolete Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission Act which came into existence 46 years ago.

The bill which was sponsored by Senator Orkey Jev was debated extensively by various stakeholders who were invited to the public hearing, as the stakeholders agreed that there is a need to amend the existing act to redefine the responsibilities of regulators from operators in the country .

In his opening speech at the hearing on Wednesday, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology , Senator Uche Lilian Ekwunife, explained on the need to amend the bill, stressing that the provisions of the act have grossly become inadequate for energy activities in Nigeria.

The bills scheduled to be considered are “Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (Repeal and Re-Enactment) 2022” and “Nigeria Content in Programmes, Contracts, Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation (Establishments) 2023.”

She said: “The Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission Act was enacted forty-six years ago in 1976.

“Since then, there were no legislative steps taken to improve the Commission in line with [the] realities of global dynamics.

” This Bill, therefore, seeks to repeal the Atomic Energy Commission Act (CAP.N91) Laws of the Federation to streamline its provisions.

“The Bill will make the commission cater for robust implementation of National Nuclear Programme in line with acceptable international standards in accordance with Nigeria’s obligation under relevant international legal instruments.”

Ekwunife said that the proposed amendment of the act, which will include nuclear energy, does not intend for negative use of nuclear power such as armament, “but mainly for peaceful purpose in [the] area of nuclear power, medical diagnoses and others.”