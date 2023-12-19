Champion Newspapers Limited
Senate Gives it’s standing Committees 48 hours to submit reports

Adekunle Adesuji
Abuja

Senate has given it’s standing Commitees 48 hours ultimatum to submit their reports of 2024 budget proposal before appropriation Committee or else the budget will be treated independent of the committee.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Adeola Olamilekan gave the ultimatum while receiving the budget report of its committee on Tourism chaired by Senator Ireti Kingibe.

According to him, any committee that fails to submit it’s budget before the appropriation committee their report will be treated independently.

He stated that refusal to submit the requisite report by Wednesday, Dec. 20, the panel will be empowered to go ahead with the executive submission.

Speaking on the likelihood of presenting an increased version of the proposed budget to the executive given the number of concerns over limited budget allocation, the Chairman states that it might be pre-emptive to do so, the actual figure will be made known after the collation of reports.

