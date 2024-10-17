Senate debunks social media news on Akpabio’s impeachment

The Senate on Thursday passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the Senate led by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and dismissed the rumors in the social media on the alleged plan to remove the Senate President by the Northern caucus in the Senate.

The Senate responding to a motion by former Senate Leader Senator Yahaya Abdulahi said the rumours of impeachment of the Senate President are coming from paid agents bent on causing confusion in the polity.

Reacting to an online publication on the alleged plan to remove him from office, Senator Godswill Akpabio said there was no end to the manipulation of the social media by people with ulterior motives describing such reports as fake and should be disregarded.

The confidence vote, which was passed, came barely 24 hours after Wednesday’s news report by some media platforms that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) took over the National Assembly to prevent a plan to impeach Akpabio.

Recall that Akpabio had debunked the allegations of impeachment plots against him, describing the news as mischief.

There had been media reports at the early hours of the day that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) had taken control of the national assembly amid allegations of a potential impeachment threat against the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Reacting to these reports shortly after the day’s plenary, the Spokesman of the Senate, Sen. Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti south) debunked the news, describing it as “ill-will, untraceable and from the gate of hell.”

Also, the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Sen. Basheer Lado (PDP, Kano Central) in a reaction on Wednesday evening, spoke of the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to encourage a harmonious working relationship between the legislature and the executive.

Raising the matter on the floor of Thursday’s plenary, a former leader of the senate, Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi (PDP, Kebbi North) drew the attention of his colleagues to a publication which claimed that northern senators were behind the impeachment plot against Akpabio. The motion was seconded by Sen. Aminu Abbas (PDP, Adamawa Central),

Abdullahi claimed that such an allegation was a breach of his constitutional right as a citizen and lawmaker.

He said the allegation that northern senators were plotting Akpabio’s removal has put a dent on his reputation and integrity.

“This is about the fake news that was circulating yesterday about an alleged attempt by Northern Senators to take your leadership. I consider this statement as a disguised attempt to create a very serious division in this institution.

“I am a senior member of this chamber and member of the Northern Senators Forum, I can tell you that there is no attempt that I know of by a caucus or any group among the northern senators,” he said.

Senator Abdullahi said he has never conceived such ideas, adding that he had consulted his colleagues from the north and they expressed shock and disbelief of such a report.

On his part, Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) said he saw no reason as to why such news will emanate on social media, stressing that there was no form of disunity amongst the Senators.

“I was taken aback as to why and from my little exploration of that so called fake news, there was an intention by some people outside this chamber according to my source to make sure that they bring disunity between yourself and the northern Senators.

“In spite of everything people could see that we have been able to relate with you, particularly you and the Deputy Senate President,” he said.

Ningi thereafter moved a motion that the Senate pass a vote of confidence on Akpabio. This was put to a voice vote and supported by all Senators present.

In his remarks, Senator Godswill Akpabio expressed gratitude for the support from his colleagues and assured them of his intention to continue to provide good leadership.