Senate debunks alleged self-determined salaries

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Nigerian Senate debunked allegations suggesting that it is involved in determining its own salaries or receiving special fiscal packages from the Presidency.

These claims, which reportedly surfaced during a visit by members of the House of Representatives to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, have sparked widespread public concern.

In a statement by Senate Spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu, who represents Ekiti South, the Senate described the allegations as an attempt to “crucify the legislature by the centurions of political hypocrisy.”

Senator Adaramodu emphasized that no Senator has received any financial patronage from the Presidency.

He clarified that the constituency projects often linked to the legislature are merely suggested and nominated by Senators, following practices common in other democracies worldwide.

To set the record straight, the Senate stressed that it only receives the salary allocated to it by the Revenue Mobilisation Fiscal Allocation Commission, in strict accordance with constitutional provisions.

The Senate challenged anyone with credible evidence to present contrary facts, describing any suggestion that the National Assembly fixes its own salaries as “uncharitable and satanic.”

The Senate further explained that “the Executive arm of government, through its various Ministries and agencies, is responsible for awarding contracts for the constituency projects. The funds allocated for these projects, vary depending on the number of constituencies in each state and the intention is to ensure that every region of Nigeria benefits from federal resources”.

As the country enters what some describe as a “season of political pontification, Adaramodu assured the public that the 10th Assembly remains a “responsible and responsive chamber.”

It reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the economy and growth of Nigeria, insisting that it only receives what is constitutionally allocated to it and would never seek additional perks from other branches of government.