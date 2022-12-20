Champion Newspapers Limited
Senate confirms new NDDC Chairman, others

By Peter
The senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria  has confirmed Lauretta Onochie, a presidential aide, as the chairperson of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

 

The confirmation was done on Tuesday at the  upper legislative chamber where she  and 12 other nominees ,were cleared , after Amos Bulus, chairman of the Niger Delta committee, presented a report on the outcome of their screening

President Muhammadu Buhari had asked the senate to confirm the nominees.

 

