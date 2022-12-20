Senate confirms new NDDC Chairman, others

The senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has confirmed Lauretta Onochie, a presidential aide, as the chairperson of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
The confirmation was done on Tuesday at the upper legislative chamber where she and 12 other nominees ,were cleared , after Amos Bulus, chairman of the Niger Delta committee, presented a report on the outcome of their screening
President Muhammadu Buhari had asked the senate to confirm the nominees.
