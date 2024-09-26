Senate confirms Justice Kekere-Ekun as CJN

.Reads riot act judicial officers on corruption, frivolous exparte orders

Ignatius Okorocha,Abuja

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria ( CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere – Ekun , read riot act to Judicial Officers on Wednesday while appearing before the Senate for confirmation of her appointment as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria .

Fielding questions from lawmakers expressed her resolve to rid Judiciary of such unhealthy practices that have lower the confidence Nigerians have on nation’s Judicial system.

She said she would fight corruption at all levels, frivolous ex parte orders and interim injunctions often granted by some judges .

For decongestion of cases at the Supreme Court , she pleaded with the Senate and by extension, the National Assembly , to amend the relevant section of the 2022 Electoral Act , in making all pre – election matters , to terminate at the Court of Appeal .

She added that trouble looms for those in the habit of discussing cases pending in the court particularly Senior lawyers with declarative or authoritative pronouncements .

” Some of the things that I’m known for , are integrity and zero tolerance for corruption .

” Judiciary under my leadership as CJN , would be one that is not associated with corruption and other things like frivolous ex – parte orders by Judges or interim injunctions .

” Decisive actions would be taken against any officer found indulging in such practices .

” Powers on ex parte orders and interim injunction are no doubt being abused by some judges .

” Such abuses would not be tolerated under my headship of the judiciary which will be

On conflicting court judgements , the newly confirmed CJN , said digitilization of all courts , would help to tackle the problem .

” Digitalization of all the courts , would help to track cases already treated by the various courts and prevent conflicting judgements “, she said .

On decongestion of cases at the various courts, Justice Kekere – Ekun said for the Supreme Court , all pre – election matters , should be terminated at the Court of Appeal .

She added that Alternative Dispute Resolution ( ADR) , would also be used to decongest cases at the various courts which will be embraced by many since it doesn’t end up on victor and vanquished pronouncement .

Responding to alleged subjudice being committed by social commentators , particularly senior lawyers on Television or Radio Programs through declarative or authoritative comments on cases pending in the courts, , the CJN said as Chairman of Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee, such actions would be dealt with.

” Decisive actions would no doubt be taken against those found of making declarative or authoritative comments on cases pending in the courts of law “, she said .

She however disagreed with suggestion made by Senator Sani Musa that separate courts should be created to handle election matters and terrorism, saying “such courts would also be congested later if , required digitalization of courts across the country is not done “.

Apparently impressed with her submissions , the Senate after about two hours of drilling , confirmed Justice Kudirat Kekere – Ekun as second female Chief Judtice of Nigeria .